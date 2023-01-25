The Marvels: Monica Rambeau's Hero Identity Seemingly Confirmed

Monica Rambeau's new identity in The Marvels might have just been revealed. In the new comic book featuring the Marvel character, fans were shocked to find out she's called Photon. Now, she's gone by a lot of names in the past including Spectrum and Captain Marvel. But, in that book, she's Photon. Eve L. Ewing, writer on the title, talked to Black Comic Lords about her work and who made the decision about her hero name. She hints that it wasn't exactly up to the publishing side of things. Check out what she had to say down below!

"Keep in mind, comics world, as y'all know, the publishing side and the MCU side do not communicate frequently, but we do sometimes," she said. "Let me put it this way, I'll tell you this, I did not choose for her to be called Photon in this comic, I'll tell you that. That is all I will say."

How Will She Interact with Captain Marvel in The Marvels?

Parris previously spoke to Comicbook.com about yer "exciting" developments inside of The Marvels. Phase 4 felt kind of like a reset to get everything in place for Kang's big arrival. Now that he's out and about, that means the rules are out of the window. Over with the Captain Marvel inner circle, there's some dynamics that need building out. Namely, what's changed between Monica and Carol after all these years apart.

"Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," Parris revealed. "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting. Because as we know, or maybe not, but I'll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don't want to ruin anything for you."

