Ironheart Star Breaks Silence on New Marvel Series

Ironheart is one of the several television shows being released this year from Marvel Studios, featuring Dominique Thorne as the eponymous hero following her breakout role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Joining Thorne is an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Anthony Ramos, who's playing the mystical The Hood, and Alden Ehrenreich, who is playing a character yet to be named.

That's not stopping the Solo star from breaking his silence on the project, confirming his involvement Sunday in a media appearance at Sundance. "Ironheart is big, but it also feels very personal. And so I really appreciated that about it, and it was fun. It was nice to go back and do a big one like that," Ehrenreich told DiscussingFilm at the film festival.

Will Ironheart from an Iron Man cameo?

It has yet to be seen if Downey will return as the AI version of Tony Stark, comparable to the comics storyline involving the two characters. Thorne did say, however, that the show is diverting a bit for the story of the source material.

"They definitely are similar, but definitely two independent expressions of this beautiful mind," Thorne told us last November. "I think the answer to that is best left to the series next year, so that's where you'll have to come for the truthful answer to that question."

"I do think in Riri's creation of this suit, or pursuing a build like that, I think that there's an inherent acknowledgment of what Tony Stark did by creating this suit of armor," Thorne added. "I think for someone as ambitious as Riri Williams, it's without a doubt something that draws you in and begs your attention. As you can tell from the movie, that ambition will lead where it will lead and this time it's led to her being in line with him by creating her very own suit of armor."

When will Ironheart be released?

Thorne's Riri Williams can first be seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, now in theaters. Ironheart is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime later this year after Secret Invasion, Echo, and potentially Loki Season 2 barring any new delays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

