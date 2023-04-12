Cartoon Network and Max Reveal Peter & The Wolf

Peter & The Wolf is coming to Cartoon Network and Max later this year. During the massive Warner Bros. Discovery presentation today, a lot of announcements were made. When it comes to animated content, this was near the top of the list. Adapted from Sergei Prokofiev's much-loved symphony, Peter & The Wolf, the project will include music and narration from Gavin Friday. Bono provided the artwork that will be adapted into the Cartoon Network movie. The Irish Hospice Foundation is working alongside Max and the company to bring the special to more people.

Here's Cartoon Network describes the movie: "Featuring a special juxtaposition of traditional hand-drawn 2D animation combined with a physical set-built world, this reimagined classic tale follows a grieving 12-year-old Peter who is now in the care of his grandfather after enduring the loss of a parent. Upon hearing stories of a wolf on the loose, Peter decides to explore the vast meadow and forest nearby to try and find the wolf himself. Along the way he encounters creatures who help him on his quest while contending with hunters aiming to win a prize for capturing the wolf."

Cartoon Network Shares More From Peter & The Wolf

"The messaging of vigilance, bravery, and resilience that were core to the original symphony are still echoed throughout our interpretation, but we spin a traditional fairy tale into a unique adaptation that also incorporates the topic of loss, redemption, and recovery," said Gavin Friday and Bono. "It's our hope that this 'Peter & the Wolf' becomes a balm for any child dealing with loss, alongside exposing and captivating them into the wonderful and musical world of Prokofiev."

"The emotion and artistry that Gavin has created in this modern retelling of 'Peter & the Wolf' brings a sense of fearlessness and style this story has never seen before," said Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family, and Boomerang. "We think this slightly punk rock version of the timeless classic fuses beautifully for every audience, and we are honored that Bono and Gavin have entrusted us as the home to share such a personal journey."

