Billy and Mandy Creator Wants to Revive the Series ASAP

The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy might have come to an end a couple of decades ago, but the original creator behind it all definitely wants to revive the series as soon as possible with a new project! Fans of Cartoon Network Studios' original animated projects have been in the midst of several major changes for the world of animation overall as several massive projects have notably been canceled, but at the same time, there are other Cartoon Network Studios franchises such as The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends in the works on new revival series.

This has gotten fans of other Cartoon Network shows wondering whether or not other revivals are potentially on the table, and when asked by fans about a potential revival for The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, original series creator Maxwell Atoms opened up on Tumblr about his desire to not only revive the series, but Cartoon Network is also "sitting on a project" the creator came up with to introduce new audiences to the Billy & Mandy franchise.

(Photo: Cartoon Network Studios)

Billy and Mandy Revival In the Works?

When asked about whether or not fans will ever get to see anything from the long in production Billy & Mandy movie, Atoms began with "It doesn't look like anyone (including CN) is in danger of making new stuff anytime soon, so I might as well." Noting that the creator is hesitant to share any of the materials because tone and other elements behind the intended production would be hard to convey, "I can drop a script, but it won't ever be where I wanted it to be. It's also a musical, so it probably reads weird. Still...better than nothing maybe," Atoms ultimately decided.

As Atoms explained about a potential Billy & Mandy revival, Cartoon Network is sitting on a pitch for a potential reboot, "Right now, CN is sitting on a project I came up with to introduce new audiences to Billy & Mandy. That could (through time and a circuitous route) see me getting back to [Billy & Mandy: Destroy Us All], but the industry as a whole is in a pretty dark place right now. We'll see what this year brings and where Time-Warner-Discovery-Comcast-Plus ends up. This wouldn't be the first time Billy & Mandy have crawled back from the grave."

So it seems like the desire is there from Atoms, and there have even been ideas already pitched, so The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy could end up returning someday! Would you want to see the series return? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

(h/t @CCNCartoonNews on Twitter)