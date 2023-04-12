The Penguin: First Look at HBO Max Series Released

During today's "Our Future In Streaming" press event, Warner Bros. Discovery released a first look at The Penguin, the forthcoming Colin Farrell series that spins out of the world of Matt Reeves's The Batman. The series recently cast a number of roles, and began production earlier this year with an eye toward an as-yet-unannounced premiere date late this year or early in 2024. The event centered on "a century of storytelling," the 100th anniversary event for Warner Bros., and since Batman and DC have been around for more than 80 of those years, and a key part of the Warners portfolio for about half of that time, it stands to reason the show would get some love today.

Not much is known about the story for The Penguin yet, but word has it that Michae Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will be playing the role of Alberto Falcone, also known in the comics as the Holiday Killer. That character was previously played by The Boys's Jack Quaid in the animated Batman: The Long Halloween movie.

You can see the teaser below.

"The Penguin show is dark, but I've just got such license to explore in it, and such a freedom beneath the makeup," Farrell recently told Gold Derby. "There's some kind of permission you're given to explore in a way that's hard to give yourself when it's just your visage, you know? So I'm super excited about it."

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," DC Studios chief James Gunn recently explained. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Lauren LeFranc (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Impulse) serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner for the series, which will be executive produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark. The eight-episode series is expected to take place in the immediate aftermath of The Batman, likely bridging the gap between movies. Craig Zobel (Hunt) is executive producing and directing the first three episodes

Also joining Farrell in The Penguin are Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother), Zegen, James Madio (The Offer), Scott Cohen (Gilmore Girls), Michael Kelly (Jack Ryan), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Deirdre O'Connell (Outer Range), and Rhenzy Feliz (Runaways). There is no known release date for the series yet.

