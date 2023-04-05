Marvel Star Paul Bettany Stars in Funny or Die's High Science on HBO Max

Funny or Die's High Science is coming on April 20th and Marvel's Paul Bettany will be starring in the original series. Both HBO Max and discovery+ are getting fans ready for the wild trip through psychedelia in all forms. Accompanying Matt Klinman and Zack Poitras through a journey with Dr. Oh. (A, to put it mildly, talking "vase" that will walk the two friends through all kinds of science topics.) Bettany actually voices Dr. Oh and is genuinely excited to share knowledge about this rapidly expanding sector of life. Discovery Channel will premiere two episodes on April 26 and then two more a week. Each entry will stream at the same time as well. Check out that the company had to say about the series.

Bettany had this to say, "It was a pleasure to work with Funny Or Die and the creators, Matt and Zach, on a project that is so opposite to anything I have done before. 'Dr. Oh' is their creation that I've tried to sort of bring an avuncular warmth to. This one's for those science fans with a sense of humor."

Here's how HBO Max and discovery+ describe the series: "From Funny Or Die comes a psychedelic trip into the world of real science. Matt Klinman and Zack Poitras star as two stoner lab assistants who get high on science, literally, by smoking various topics from a robotic bong (voiced by Paul Bettany) to blast off to imaginary realms full of real facts and mind-blowing insights."

What Is Each Episode Of High Science About?

Episode 1 "A Trip to the Moon": With NASA's Artemis moon missions on the horizon, Dr. Oh blasts Matt and Zack into space to replay the moon's wild birth, crash a rocket into the moon to find some ice, and discover the moon's secret treasures above ground...and below.



Episode 2 "Human Kind Bud": Zack finds out he's part Neanderthal, so he and Matt spark up Dr. Oh to trip back to when six different species of humans all walked the Earth at the same time! It's a human family reunion that reveals why Homo Sapiens are the only ones still partying.



Episode 3 "The Dank Web of Trees": Dr. Oh logs Matt and Zack on to the Tree Internet where trees use fungus to communicate, share resources and live in harmony… or do they!? Matt and Zack hack into the root system and learn this underworld is far seedier than they could ever imagine.



Episode 4 "Aliens of Antiquity": Dr. Oh is furious that Matt and Zack are watching a TV show about how aliens helped ancient Egyptians, so he takes them back 3000 years to show them how impressive the Egyptians truly were – no aliens required. They also find out what "ithyphallic" means.



Episode 5 "Unlimited Life": Dr. Oh sucks Matt and Zack into a video game so they can discover what it takes to defeat aging and never die. From health-bar draining breakup texts to immortal animals to rich men stealing testicles, it's a wild quest for the cheat code to live forever.

Will you be watching this show on 4/20?