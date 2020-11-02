Bella Hadid Becomes Poison Ivy in Amazing Batman & Robin Halloween Costume

✖

The United States celebrated Halloween over this past weekend, and celebrities took the opportunity to get into costume. Many took on superhero and supervillain roles, from Quavo and Saweetie's impressive X-Men costumes to the Batman costume that got Travis Scott chased off of Instagram. Bella Hadid also chose to go as one of Gotham's denizens. The model was inspired by Joel Schumacher's 1997 film Batman & Robin to dress as Poison Ivy, the plant-powered villain played by Uma Thurman. She showed off her costume in two Instagram posts, both of which are embedded below. In the first, she wrote, "[standing over Batman] .... there's something about an anatomically correct rubber suit that puts fire in a girl's lips....💋... the great uma forever." In the second post, she wrote, "one other thing....i probably should've mentioned this earlier.... i'm poison⏳"Take a look below.

Batman & Robin remains a curious episode in Batman's cinematic canon. Widely derided upon release, it was for many years most remembered for the "Batnipples" on George Clooney's Batsuit (Schumacher accepted the blame for those). Since its release more than 20 years ago, the movie has earned a cult following thanks to its campiness and dramatic production design. Schumacher died earlier this year, but in 2019 he discussed what the film meant to the LGBTQ+ community.

"I do know that there is definitely a large gay audience for all the Batman films," Schumacher said. "But yeah, I tried to put in something for everyone. I never thought it was an important moment in gay cinema, but hey, I'll take it. I think the other surprising thing was the nipples on the Batsuit. It got so much attention. So many talented people were working with rubber that we got the gift of having the suit being very slim and very body conscious. The suits became sexier. I never thought… I didn't even know if people would notice. I was like, 'Oh my god.' I think because I am gay, people read into things. For instance, when I did [the 2000 war drama] Tigerland, because you have a lot of guys running around in their underwear, of course it's called homoerotic. It seems to feel a little cockeyed. I made so many macho films. It was just fun."

Writer Akiva Goldsman apologized for the movie earlier this year. "As for Batman & Robin, that one just confused me. I mean, we didn't mean for it to be bad. I swear, nobody was like, 'This will be bad,'" Goldsman said. "I mean, here's the irony: There was a reel that was put together halfway through [filming] where it actually looked dark in an interesting way. It just is what it is and I'm sorry. I think we're all sorry."

Batman & Robin is streaming now on HBO Max.

Cover photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video