Halloween 2020: Rappers Quavo and Saweetie Impress in Stunning X-Men Costumes

The best part of Halloween is always the costumes and while this year's festivities may not have been full of parties and gatherings in quite the same way as years past thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but that certainly didn't stop people from coming up with some killer costumes including rappers Quavo and Saweetie. The pair transformed themselves into X-Men characters Beast and Mystique for Halloween this year and the costumes are absolutely impressive and stunning.

On Twitter, Saweetie shared a trio of photos of herself with Quavo as they appeared to attend some sort of gathering with Saweetie pulling off an extremely detailed and realistic Mystique. Quavo's Beast looked pretty great as well, with the rapper sharing his own set of photos on Instagram offering a bit more detail on his costume and its inspiration.

Happy Halloween 2020 A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Oct 31, 2020 at 11:28pm PDT

As you can see, both costumes are very well done and Saweetie and Quavo aren't the only celebrities who took their inspiration from the pages of comics or right off the comics-inspired screen, either. John Legend suited up as Marvel favorite Spider-Man for his family Halloween celebration alongside wife Chrissy Teigen who dressed up in a Black Swan-inspired look. On the DC Comics side of things, Justice League star Ray Fisher got back into his Cyborg look to go to the grocery store with his young nephew who himself went as Transformers mainstay Bumblebee.

Not every comic inspired costume was a crowd-pleaser, though. Rapper Travis Scott appeared to deactivate his Instagram account over the weekend after his Batman costume was quickly met with not only backlash but plenty of mocking and jokes on social media. In that case, while the Michael Keaton-inspired Batman suit was detailed and looked pretty accurate over all, the costume was also brown colored, matching up with Scott's brown vehicles in the photo, prompting some to crack jokes about how he looked more like a cockroach than the Dark Knight.

What do you think about Saweetie and Quavo's X-Men Halloween costumes? Do you have a favorite celebrity costume this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images