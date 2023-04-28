Champions Stars Talk Working With Woody Harrelson in Exclusive BTS Clip

One of the first major comedies to hit theaters this year is now making its way to your living room. Champions, starring Woody Harrelson, tells the story of a basketball coach who is ordered to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. After a theatrical run, the film is now available on Peacock and the "Collector's Edition" is available to purchase digitally on video on-demand platforms. The Champions "Collector's Edition" will also be making its way to Blu-ray and DVD on May 2nd.

To celebrate the home release of Champions, ComicBook.com and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment are giving you an exclusive sneak peek at one of the bonus features included on the "Collector's Edition." The featurette is called "Woody and the Team — Working with Woody" which sees Champions co-stars Kaitlin Olson and Casey Metcalfe talking about Harrelson's leadership both on and off camera. You can watch the exclusive clip in the video above!

"I don't often get offered roles where I get to be funny but also have real emotion," Olson says in the video. "And I was really excited that I was going to be able to have those scenes with Woody. When it's not his shot, when the cameras are on me, he's still there with me, giving me all of the emotion that I need to see in his eyes to be able to respond to it."

"I've been blown away by his attitude towards us. He did come to Madison Tevlin's birthday party and we just had the best of times. He was dancing on there with us, and that was just so sweet," says Metcalfe. "They don't have to, they really don't have to, but everyone in this world and in this community just wants to be included, and Woody Harrelson is just the most inclusive man I've ever met."

Below, you can check out the full list of special features available on the Champions "Collector's Edition":