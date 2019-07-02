‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Star Tom Holland Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of ‘Chaos Walking’

Tom Holland is a busy man! The actor best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have a highly-anticipated new Spider-Man movie coming out this summer, but that's not slowing him down. Currently, the actor is filming reshoots for Chaos Walking, the newest feature to be directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, The Bourne Identity). Holland has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes photos from the film's set, and it's making fans eager to see the finished product.

"Walking into day 4 of adventures with @dougliman," Holland wrote in his most recent Instagram post.

The new film is based on the young adult science fiction series written by Patrick Ness. Accorindg to IMDb, the film follows "a dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each others' thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise." The film is set to have a stacked cast, which includes Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Murder on the Orient Express), Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal, Doctor Strange), Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale, Widows), and David Oyelowo (Selma, The Cloverfield Paradox).

Over the last few days, Holland has posted other photos from what looks like a fun but grueling set.

In addition to enjoying the Chaos Walking photos, many of Holland's fans are eager to find out if he'll be showing up in Avengers: Endgame. Currently, he is not a part of the movie's press tour, but the actor is listed on the Avengers: Endgame cast list, so it's possible everyone's favorite neighborhood hero will be popping up in the film. If not, fans can still expect to see Holland on the big screen when Spider-Man: Far From Home is released on July 2nd.

Chaos Walking is expected to hit theaters in 2020.

