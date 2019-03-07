Charlie Hunnam Gets Snubbed by Hoda Kotb During Interview With Ben Affleck

During the press circuit for Triple Frontier, actors Ben Affleck and Charlie Hunnam were paired together for an interview on TODAY. Only you might not notice that the former Sons of Anarchy was there at all…

Fans expressed disappointment in host Hoda Kotb for her interview with Affleck and Hunnam, during which she spend a majority of her focus on Affleck and his personal issues. Hunnam was directly asked one question, wondering what it was like to work with Affleck.

Fans took to the YouTube comments section to make negative comments about Kotb’s questioning and her focus on the former Batman actor.

“Terrible interview! Extremely rude! Why invite Charlie? You acted as if he wasn’t there. Do better,” “OMG this interview is awful. We barely heard from Charlie Hunnam,” “Hoda fan girling over Ben, poor Charlie, just basically sitting there,” and “Could she have asked Charlie a few more questions, even when she did, she cut his answers off,” were just a few of the many comments left on the video’s post.

Hunnam is a popular star in his own right, breaking out in Sons of Anarchy before starring in films like King Arthur and Pacific Rim.

But Affleck is coming off some highly publicized personal problems, including a stint in rehab, his divorce to Jennifer Garner being finalized, and walking away from his role as Batman after three big screen appearances.

Many fans are curious about his decision to leave the cape and cowl behind, especially with a new Batman film coming out in a couple years with writer and director Matt Reeves. Affleck spoke with IGN about his decision, explaining that he couldn’t get the right story.

“That was part of the problem,” said Affleck. “We worked on the script, I was trying to figure out how to crack it, and I was never happy enough with it where I thought it was worth going out and making it because I just didn’t want to do a version that I wasn’t really excited by, so I still don’t know.”

Affleck and Hunnam can next be seen in Triple Frontier, streaming on Netflix on March 13th.

