Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Reportedly Reunites Matthew Lillard With Scream Co-Star

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will reportedly reunite Matthew Lillard with one of his iconic Scream co-stars. The Five Nights at Freddy’s series is one of the most popular horror gaming franchises out there, largely due to the fact it’s pretty accessible. Unlike something like Resident Evil or Silent Hill, it’s far less reliant on gore and intense violence, instead utilizing jump scares and eerie atmospheres to build tension. As a result, it has allowed for a far younger audience to have its own horror franchise that finds a balance between being scary and “appropriate”, eventually making way for a highly successful film adaptation that targeted that younger group.

With that said, there’s a lot of anticipation for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. The film is due out this December and has been shrouded in all kinds of secrecy. The first teaser trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was released a few months ago and was met with high praise from fans, especially as it looks to be much scarier than the first film and looks to feature more of the animatronics causing chaos/killing people. With that said, we will likely get a proper trailer in the coming weeks that reveals more of the story for the film and hopefully confirms some speculation about Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

Skeet Ulrich Will Have a Big Role in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Until then, fans may be excited to learn about a new rumor surrounding the film. According to DanielRPK (via Patreon), Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will feature actor Skeet Ulrich as a very pivotal character from the FNAF lore. Ulrich will play Henry Emily, the owner of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and old partner to William Afton, played by Matthew Lillard. Matthew Lillard is confirmed for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, despite his character dying in the first movie, so it’s likely he will be featured in flashbacks.

Of course, horror fans will know that Ulrich and Lillard played the two main killers in the original Scream, so it seems likely that we will get to see the two characters on screen together in some capacity once more. DanielRPK noted that the film will feature some flashbacks to the 1980s, one of which will feature a pivotal moment to Henry Emily. It’s unclear if Henry Emily will appear in the present day storyline, though.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 recently held a test screening which got an enthusiastic response from audiences, so that does bode well for the movie. Whether or not Ulrich’s character will be kept under wraps until release remains to be seen, but it’s exciting to see a reunion between the two characters. Matthew Lillard will also return for Scream 7 and it’s rumored that Ulrich will join him. The movie reportedly deals with AI and deep fakes, so it’s likely their characters are still dead and the killer of the film is using their identities to taunt the protagonists.