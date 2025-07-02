David Corenswet Reveals Which Former Superman Stars Reached Out to Him

David Corenswet connected with former Superman actors ahead of his time as the Man of Steel. Only a handful of actors have played Superman in live action since the character was formally introduced almost a hundred years ago. He has appeared on the big and small screen many times, but playing Superman is a high honor. Christopher Reeve was the first actor to play Superman in a feature film set the gold standard for the character going forward. He was able to physically distinguish Clark Kent from Superman in his performance, which left a massive impression on audiences. Since then, Superman has been re-interpreted many times with other actors like Tom Welling, Henry Cavill, and now David Corenswet.

David Corenswet’s Superman will make his official debut on screen next week in the first film of the new DC universe. It’s the start of likely many years of more Superman appearances after the character’s last solo film over a decade ago. Although Henry Cavill had multiple appearances as Superman, he never got a true sequel as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was an ensemble film that actually ended with his character being temporarily killed. However, there is hope that Superman will get a proper series of solo films under James Gunn.

With that said, David Corenswet has been making the rounds to promote Superman and spoke to Beat 102 103 during a red carpet premiere about connecting with former Superman actors. He revealed that he exchanged letters with both Henry Cavill and Superman and Lois star Tyler Hoechlin at some point, the two of which neglected to provide any advice on how to play the character beyond telling him to have fun with it. The two actors expressed support and encouragement for him taking on the part, but he revealed that he hasn’t actually met them in person yet and looks forward to doing so in the future.

🦸 Superman actor David Corenswet reveals that both previous Supermen, Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin have been in contact supporting him in the new role#redcarpet #superman #davidcorenswet #henrycavill #tylerhochelin #interview pic.twitter.com/N55R0IrW1L — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) July 2, 2025

It’s great to hear Cavill was so courteous, especially after having a pretty rough go with Superman. There was a lot of will he, won’t he when it came to him ever reprising the role of Superman and a lot of that seemed to boil down to Warner Bros. being unable to decide if they wanted to properly move on from Cavill’s Superman before eventually hiring James Gunn. Unfortunately for Cavill, he was assured a future with Superman after a cameo in 2022’s Black Adam and directors were pitching a sequel for him to star in. Unfortunately, just weeks later, that all went out the window when James Gunn took over and confirmed they were starting everything over from scratch.

Superman hits theaters on July 11th.