Disney's Chip 'N' Dale: Rescue Rangers Reboot Begins Filming

Over the past few years, Disney has gone to some impressive lengths to bring its iconic stories to a new generation, utilizing live-action, animation, or a combination of the two to remake some of its classic properties. Among that ever-growing list is set to be Chip 'N' Dale: Rescue Rangers, a live-action/animated hybrid film that will provide a new take on the iconic chipmunk duo. Ever since the Disney+ film was officially announced during Disney Investor Day last year -- along with its unexpected all-star cast and crew -- fans have been excited to see how the project will take shape, and it looks like we're now one step closer to that. On Tuesday, a social media post from The Lonely Island -- the comedy group of Saturday Night Live alums Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaeffer -- revealed that filming on the project has officially begun.

The Lonely Island, whose previous big-screen ventures include Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Hot Rod, are involved with the Chip 'N' Dale: Rescue Rangers reboot both in front of and behind the camera. Samberg is set to voice Dale in the film, with fellow SNL alum and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star John Mulaney voicing Chip. Schaeffer, whose directing credits also include Popstar and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, will be helming the film.

Chip 'N' Dale: Rescue Rangers will be written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's Larry Fong serving as cinematographer.

Chip 'N' Dale: Rescue Rangers is set to be released on Disney+ in December of 2022.

