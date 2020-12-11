Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers Reboot to Star John Mulaney and Andy Samberg

✖

Disney announced an impressive amount of new content during its Investor Day presentation, which showcased what is to come from the company in both movies and television. Among those announcements were a fair share of live-action remakes of iconic Disney classics, including a long-rumored live-action/animation hybrid of Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers, which is set to be released on Disney+ in Spring of 2022. On Thursday, fans got their first official details surrounding the project, including the confirmation that Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping's Akiva Schaffer will be directing the project. We also learned who will be voicing the two titular characters, with John Mulaney voicing Chip and Andy Samberg voicing Dale. Seth Rogen is also set to make a cameo appearance.

Chip and Dale are back in a hybrid live-action-animated feature directed by Akiva Schaffer and starring John Mulaney N’ Andy Samberg. Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, an Original Movie, is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/wFVTSWtOGi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 11, 2020

Mulaney is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, as well as voicing Spider-Ham in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Samberg, also an SNL alum and member of the musical comedy group The Lonely Island alongside Schaffer, is also known for his work in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Palm Springs.

This story is developing...