Chris Evans Trends as Marvel Fans Celebrate Captain America Actor's 42nd Birthday
Marvel fans are celebrating Chris Evans' Birthday today as the Captain America actor turns 42. It's been a while since he's been in any Marvel Studios projects. But, he's keeping himself busy with appearances in Ghosted recently and The Gray Man last year. There will probably be a slew of Avengers wishing him well as the day goes along. As far as the original 6 are concerned, there's a tight-knit bond that endures even though some of them haven't suited-up as a superhero in years now. Evans is always getting asked about his future as Steve Rogers. To his credit, he always tries to do his best to answer. The Avengers has been hesitant to indicate a return one way or another. But, maybe one day.
Here's what Evans had to say to Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis about a possible return: "That seems to be something people would like to see," Evans said. "I don't want to disappoint anybody but it's tough to... It was such a good run and I'm so happy with it. It's so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order."
happy international chris evans day pic.twitter.com/OchmkjFbu4— nikki ⍟⃝ (@andybahber) June 13, 2023
What's your favorite Chris Evans performance? Let us know in the comments down below!
It's really been a whole year, wow.
exactly a year ago, chris evans looked mighty fine on his forty-first birthday 🤭 pic.twitter.com/g4mWTvsVaS— nai (@cevansnecklace) June 13, 2023
Dodger!
Happy Birthday Chris Evans #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/6pK6ut6JiO— Chris Evans USA 💙 (@ChrisEvans_USA) June 13, 2023
A different time
Chris Evans in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, 2007 pic.twitter.com/Y2jYrmegTZ— NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) June 13, 2023
Let's jam
It's June 13th here so…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHRIS EVANS 🥳 pic.twitter.com/BLRdLcIc7g— Dominic ⚜️ (@hoeforstucky) June 12, 2023
So much love
happy birthday chris evans!! ♡— marie (@evanslomI) June 13, 2023
i love you sooooo much. pic.twitter.com/hXgftfYyYZ
Let's get it
it’s midnight here so it’s officially chris evans day ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/d6S2X43wRG— karolina (@arigcevans) June 12, 2023
The good stuff
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO CHRIS EVANS 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ccs2yjMMxW— ᵗʰᶦʳˢᵗ ʰᵒᵘʳˢ (@Cevansthirst) June 13, 2023
Let's celebrate
Fans singing Chris Evans happy birthday last year for his 41st birthday and today our king is 42 😍🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/c72BlJADgQ— Chris Evans fan page UK 🇬🇧 (@chrisevansfanuk) June 13, 2023