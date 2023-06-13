Chris Evans Trends as Marvel Fans Celebrate Captain America Actor's 42nd Birthday

Marvel fans are celebrating Chris Evans' Birthday today as the Captain America actor turns 42. It's been a while since he's been in any Marvel Studios projects. But, he's keeping himself busy with appearances in Ghosted recently and The Gray Man last year. There will probably be a slew of Avengers wishing him well as the day goes along. As far as the original 6 are concerned, there's a tight-knit bond that endures even though some of them haven't suited-up as a superhero in years now. Evans is always getting asked about his future as Steve Rogers. To his credit, he always tries to do his best to answer. The Avengers has been hesitant to indicate a return one way or another. But, maybe one day.

Here's what Evans had to say to Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis about a possible return: "That seems to be something people would like to see," Evans said. "I don't want to disappoint anybody but it's tough to... It was such a good run and I'm so happy with it. It's so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order."

happy international chris evans day pic.twitter.com/OchmkjFbu4 — nikki ⍟⃝ (@andybahber) June 13, 2023

What's your favorite Chris Evans performance? Let us know in the comments down below!