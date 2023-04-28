Ghosted Star Chris Evans Reveals How He Convinced His Marvel Co-Stars to Cameo

The action-packed rom-com Ghosted arrived on Apple TV+ earlier this month, and has already broken records for the streaming service. Ghosted follows the whirlwind love story of Cole (Chris Evans) and Sadie (Ana de Armas), whose budding romance takes a wild turn with the reveal that Sadie an undercover CIA agent — but as those who have seen the film know, Evans is not the only Marvel star to make an appearance in the film. Sam Wilson / Captain America actor Anthony Mackie, Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan, and Wade Wilson / Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds all factor into Ghosted — and according to Evans, getting some of them involved with the movie was easy.

"Oh, it was easy. Just one text and they were on board," Evans explained in a recent interview with Insider. "Those guys really showed up for me."

What Marvel stars cameo in Ghosted?

Partway through the film, a number of bounty hunters begin to follow Cole and Sadie — beginning with an unnamed bounty hunter played by Mackie. After killing one of Sadie's friends and commenting on Sadie and Cole's relationship, Mackie's character declares that he is "the best bounty hunter alive," only to immediately get attacked by The Leopard, another bounty hunter played by Star Trek alum John Cho. The Leopard is then killed by a third bounty hunter, played by Stan. Going by the name of "God", Stan's character is then hit by a car driven by Mackie's character, who kills him before succumbing to his death.

If that wasn't enough, the ending of Ghosted introduces audiences to Jonah, an ex-boyfriend of Sadie's portrayed by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Clad in a white suit and an eye patch, he laments his and Sadie's relationship, saying "I was losing too many body parts. That's not sustainable. But if you look on the bright side, I still have 20 vision."

What is Ghosted about?

In Ghosted, salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas) -but then makes the shocking discovery that she's a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

The film also stars Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan. It is directed by Dexter Fletcher, with a screenplay from Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

What do you think of the Marvel cameos in Ghosted? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ghosted is now available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.