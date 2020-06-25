Chris Evans Reveals How Marvel Ends Up Making So Many Good Movies

✖

Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a lead actor can be an intimidating undertaking. Launching the franchise as a whole, however, might have been more daunting of a task. For Captain America actor Chris Evans, debuting the Marvel Comics character in his own movie before the franchise's first big ensemble movie was "intimidating" for the actor. Looking back, the efforts have paid off in dividends which is something Evans is quick to credit the minds at Marvel Studios for. Evans sat down with Ant-Man star Paul Rudd for an episode of Variety's Actors on Actors to discuss their careers, including why their Marvel movies have been so popular.

"It was intimidating at first. Everyone has expectations," Evans said during the Actors on Actors conversation. "You know what it’s like working at Marvel. They make you feel so comfortable. It feels like such a group effort. It’s a real landscape of competing ideas and the best idea wins, and that’s how they end up with so many good movies. Very quickly you kind of put down your fear and recline a little bit and recognize that you’re in good hands."

Evans has previously given Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige full credit for the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rudd shares the sentiment. Joining the franchise as a character whose power is being able to shink down to the size of an ant was an idea which many of the people in Rudd's life had a hard time taking seriously. Like Evans as Captain America, it has paid off. “There’s pressure at every single movie you’re making in the Marvel world," Rudd said. You don’t want to be the weak link. A character like Ant-Man, yeah, very few people knew. They’d say, ‘Well, what does Ant-Man do?’ And I’d say, ‘He can shrink to the size of an ant, but he also retains strength, and he can control ants and talk to ants.’ And people would just laugh.”

