Chris Evans Credits Kevin Feige For Marvel's Success

Marvel Studios movies are as much fun to make as they are for fans to watch them if what Chris Evans has to say is any indication. "The experience was just as good as the reception because the people at Marvel are wonderful," the Captain America actor recently said. "It really was an embarrassment of riches. I can't speak enough about how well that whole chapter in my life worked out because it was so satisfying and really educational. I grew a lot in the process." It is factors like this, many of which come straight from the head of Marvel, Kevin Feige, which explain Evans attributing the success of Marvel to the man behind the curtain of it all.

"As much as I'd love to say that it's the actors that are all so wonderful in the roles, I've seen plenty of movies at this caliber with wonderful actors. You love to attribute it to just the director and I've also seen wonderful directors that make movies like this that kind of miss," Evans said on THR's podcast. "I guess, the buck stops with Kevin Feige, doesn't it? I mean, it must. It'd be on thing if there were a few good Marvel movies and then a few stinkers. It'd be one thing if every other shop in town was making the hits as often as Marvel was but it's just not happening that way. I guess when you start to collect the data and figure out what's the common denominator, I really think it must be Kevin Feige."

For Evans, Captain America was not his first outing as a Marvel hero. He had previously played thee Human Torch in Fantastic Four, another movie which Kevin Feige was a part of but prior to his Marvel Studios days. "That was back when the superhero thing was just taking off," Evans said. "For the most part, this was right on the heels of the Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire and the X-Men, so the super hero thing was just taking off. You try to remember the moments in your life when you get those phone calls to get a job and I'm ashamed to admit that I can't always remember getting those calls but that one I remember. There was a lot of other personal things. I think I had just been dumped. I needed a win. I remember getting that phone call and just thinking, 'Aw, yes!' It was really a role that I enjoyed, it was the best paycheck I had ever gotten. It felt like a little bit of a corner had been turned and maybe I could parlay this into something else."

At the time, Disney was not yet behind the Marvel movies. Fantastic Four was a Fox movie. "It was Kevin but he was still working at Fox," Evans said. "He was certainly on the job. He was one of the guys that I really got along with."

