Spider-Man: Here's What Chris Evans Could Look Like as Peter Parker

If Chris Evans got his way, he would have played Spider-Man instead of Captain America. The Marvel star revealed as much this past week during an interview and as you might expect, the internet has totally run with it. The latest piece of fan art showing the actor as Spider-Man comes from the legendary Bosslogic, who imagines the actor as Peter Parker atop a New York skyscraper. Love the idea or hate it, it's out there and now, Bosslogic has mocked up the perfect What If...? scenario.

See the art for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram "Just a kid from Queens" 😄 🕷️ A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Jun 21, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

The chatter came from an interview with SCMP where Evans revealed the fact that, like millions, Spider-Man was also his childhood hero. That's when he said he would have loved to play Parker, though he wouldn't have enjoyed wearing the suit as much.

“I love Captain America, but Spider-Man was my childhood hero. I would have loved doing scenes like attaching myself to the sides of buildings and trying to spring from one building to the next," Evans told SCMP. “But I would have hated to wear Spider-Man’s mask. I’m very claustrophobic, and I doubt whether I could have worn that kind of full suit and mask for hours a day on a set. I much prefer my Captain America outfit, which I think is cooler anyway!”

Later in the chat, the actor revealed he's always wanted to become involved in film, being sure to be filmmaking-adjacent for the majority of his life.

Evans added, "I grew up knowing a lot about the business and even though a big film like that can mean a lot of money, it also puts you in a situation where you worry about not having any privacy. I was very worried about not being able to walk down the street without being recognised because I like my anonymity. But the greater worry was the commitment to a long-term contract and knowing that for potentially the next 10 years of your life you’re going to be playing the same character. It was not an easy decision, but now I’m very happy with it.”

Evans can be seen in Avengers: Endgame, now streaming on Disney+. Holland will next appear in Spider-Man 3, currently scheduled for release on November 5, 2021.

