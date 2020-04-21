Chris Hemsworth's Son Crashes Interview in Adorable Video

Chris Hemsworth is doing his best to promote his new Netflix film Extraction while remaining in quarantine. That proved tricky during an interview with Triple M's Hot Breakfast. It wasn't long into the interview taking place on a video call before one of Hemsworth's children interrupted him. "That's my kids in the background," Hemsworth told host Luke Darcy. Hemsworth's son left the frame and the interview continued for a few minutes. It wasn't too long before Hemsworth became distracted by something his son was doing off-screen. "He's looking at me, right," Hemsworth said. "At the moment I'm giving him a little, 'shh, shh, shh', one of these ones. He's doing more and more somersaults, he's getting a little louder." And not long later, "Sorry, my son is throwing pillows at the computer," Hemsworth said.

Hemsworth's new film is the action-thriller Extraction. The film reunites Hemsworth with Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo as producers. This is an adaptation of the comic book Ciudad. The Russos co-created the comic with Ande Parks, Fernando Leon Gonzalez, and Eric Skillman. Sam Hargrave directs the film, which sees Hemsworth playing mercenary Tyler Rakes. In Extraction, according to the film's synopsis, "Tyler Rake is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy."

Extraction is heavy on the action, with a 12-minute continuous action set piece. “Quite happy to let the completely insane experts handle this particular shot!" Hemsworth said in a behind-the-scenes video taken during one of the more impressive stunt shoots. "Our stunt team risked their lives and pushed their bodies to get some of these shots, and it’s truly incredible to see. The movie wouldn’t have been possible without these guys."

Besides Hemsworth, Extraction also stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, and Derek Luke. The film debuts on April 24th on Netflix.

Hemsworth will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder. The film reunites him Thor: Ragnarok Taika Waititi. Hemsworth stars as the god of thunder opposite Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. The film will adapt a run of Thor comics where Foster takes up Mjolnir as the new Thor. The film also sees Tessa Thompson returning as Valkyrie. The film begins shooting in August in Australia and opens in theaters on November 5, 2021.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

