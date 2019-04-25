Chris Hemsworth Wants You to Watch the New Men in Black: International Trailer

The latest trailer for the upcoming Men in Black: International has been released, and the film’s star wants to make sure you’ve watched it. Chris Hemsworth, the actor best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to Twitter this morning to share the new trailer, but the video has a special treat. Hemsworth included his own message at the top.

If everyone could just look right here… 🕶

Watch the new trailer for #MIBInternational, in cinemas June. pic.twitter.com/rtfLTaFIQl — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 25, 2019

“Hey guys, Will Smith here,” Hemsworth joked. “Super excited to show you the new Men in Black trailer starring me and my intergalactic space crime-fighting partner, Tessa Thompson, otherwise known as Tommy Lee Jones. Full disclaimer, I’m not Will Smith, I’m Chris. Ahhh, what’s up? Check it out!”

Hilarious. We love that Hemsworth is joking about Smith and Jones, especially since fans were a little uncertain about the franchise continuing without the original stars. However, a re-team up between Thompson and Hemsworth is getting fans of Thor: Ragnarok extra hyped.

Many people were quick to comment on Hemsworth’s post, mostly joking about the actors’ connection to the MCU.

“So that’s what Thor and Valkyrie do in their free time,” @Kyhiala wrote.

“Distracting us from Endgame with yourself and Tessa and kick ass, badass MIB? YES,” @MissOddPot added.

“I will allow this momentary lapse in attention to A4 because it involves the reigning queen of my heart: @TessaThompson_x,” @Onthearchitrave joked.

The new film is being directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, The Negotiator, Friday) and will follow our main protagonists as they are plunged into an alien-fueled murder mystery that sends them across the globe.

Men in Black International stars Tessa Thompson (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame, Bad Times at the El Royale), Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who will be reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Men in Black International will be hitting theaters on June 14th.

