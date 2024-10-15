Chris Jericho Reacts to Watching Himself Get Murdered in Terrifier 3

The third installment of indie slasher franchise Terrifier has officially hit theaters and Art the Clown has given a completely new meaning to the Christmas spirit. Despite being up against another killer clown, DC’s Joker: Folie à Deux, Terrifier 3 opened in the box office at #1 with over $18 million on a $2 million budget. It has already become the most successful film in the franchise to date, surpassing the sequel’s take in of $15 million. This go around, director Damien Leone recruited wrestling legend Chris Jericho for a small part in the threequel.

In an interview with ComicBook, the AEW star explained his feelings of watching himself get murdered on camera. “So back in the day you would have a mold of your head done with plaster and all that sort of thing. Now it’s all done digitally,” Jericho said. “So they took a big kind of scan of my face and I show up on set and there’s this head on set that looks exactly like me. Obviously, spoiler alert, [my] jaw getting ripped off and fingers in the eyes and just the whole terrible desecration of my face. So we’re doing the scene and you do the part up until and it’s not just Art, it’s Art and Victoria and they’re kind of double teaming me.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And then it’s like, ‘cut!’ Then you put my head in there and that’s when they start ripping pieces of my face off and I’m standing right behind the camera. That was really weird because it’s literally my face getting violated. It’s like you’re thinking to yourself, ‘hey, guys, I’m right here. Can you have done this when I’m not watching?’ It’s pretty weird; it’s surreal to see. And then watching the actual scene itself yeah, it’s pretty cool, but it’s also a little bit messed up to watch yourself.”

What is Terrifier 3 About?

Terrifier 3 picks up five years after Sienna Shaw survived Art’s terror by decapitating him. Now he’s back for vengeance with a now possessed Victoria at his side. For Sienna, moving past the incident hasn’t been the easiest. She still blames herself for what happened to her best friend, Brooke, and often sees hallucinations of Brooke as she battles survivor’s guilt. As Sienna and her loved ones try to put the past behind them and indulge in Christmas cheer, Art is laying in wait, ready to turn that cheer into a nightmare.