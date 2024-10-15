Terrifier Franchise Creator Teases Final Film in the Series and How It Will End

Damien Leone has indicated how he sees the Terrifier franchise ending. Moviegoers are getting to witness the latest bloodsoaked saga from Art the Clown in Terrifier 3, which just landed in theaters over the weekend to the tune of an estimated $18.3 million from about 2,500 theaters. Terrifier 3 beat out Joker 2 at the box office, leaving fans of the horror franchise looking ahead to what else writer/director Damien Leone has in store. The filmmaker has an idea of how Art the Clown’s saga will conclude, though how many films that will take up remains a mystery even to him.

“There is no definitive answer at this time regarding how many more films I will make before concluding the Terrifier saga. Personally, I can’t see it going further than one or two more films, but only time will tell,” Leone told Variety. “For now, all I can say with certainty is that I know how it ends, and it will be epic.”

He then added how he will do some experimentation with how he’ll close out the Terrifier franchise. “It will certainly be an epic showdown, an epic closure to this Art the Clown saga,” he said. “The idea I’m toying with in my head would probably be in some regards the most experimental, so I can’t dive into it too much. Some really, really crazy things will happen in the next one.”

Pre-orders for Terrifier 3 on Blu-ray are live now. The lineup includes a limited edition 4K Steelbook.

Art the Clown to star in Terrifier video game

Developer Relevo and publisher Selecta Play announced plans to release Terrifier: The ARTcade Game which is coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms next year. It’s set up as a beat-’em-up style game where you play as Art the Clown himself and, as Art does, goes on a rampage to take out civilians and adversaries in all kinds of gruesome ways.

The first trailer for Terrifier: The ARTcade Game features a style akin to what we’ve seen other horror games replicate in titles like RetroRealms: Ash Vs Evil Dead and RetroRealms: Halloween. It’s got plenty of violence, gore, and “dark humor” just like the Terrifier movies themselves, and in a very meta plot, Art The Clown will be terrorizing different movie sets where films about his violent antics were being shot.

Given Art the Clown’s rise in popularity over a relatively short period, it was only a matter of time until he got his own video game. He’s already made his way into Call of Duty, and the Dead by Daylight developers are very aware of how many people want him in the asymmetrical multiplayer game, but his video game appearances are so far limited to just Call of Duty and his own game.