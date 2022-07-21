Arnold Schwarzenegger's New Spy Series on Netflix Adds Adam Pally to Cast

Your favorite action stars are coming to television! While Sylvester Stallone fans gear up for his highly-anticipated Paramount+ series, Tulsa King, Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting ready for his own show on Netflix. The untitled action-comedy sees Schwarzenegger and Top Gun: Maverick's Monica Barbaro play a father and daughter who learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years. Casting news has been pouring in about the new show, and Deadline just revealed that Adam Pally (Happy Endings, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Iron Man 3) is the latest to join the series.

According to Deadline, Pally will play The Great Dane who is described as "a black market middleman who isn't as goofy as he seems and knows how to manipulate and charm to get what he wants." The description adds, "Serving time in a Turkish prison, a team of CIA operatives help him escape so he can connect with Boro, played Gabriel Luna, a criminal intent on building a nuke."

The untitled spy series reunites Daredevil director Phil Abraham with his Emmy-nominated Most Dangerous Game executive producer Nick Santora, who serves as EP and showrunner for Netflix and Skydance. In addition to starring in the series, Schwarzenegger is also an executive producer with Adam Higgs (Scorpion, Legacies), Scott Sullivan (Amazon's Reacher), Holly Dale (Batwoman), Skydance's David Ellison (Terminator: Dark Fate), Dana Goldberg (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), and Bill Bost (Condor).

Joining Schwarzenegger and Barbaro are previously announced cast members Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon), Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio), Andy Buckley (The Office), Milan Carter (Warped!), Fortune Feimster (Kenan), Barbara Eve Harris (Station 19), Gabriel Luna (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Fabiana Udenio (Jane the Virgin), and Travis Van Winkle (You) as series regulars. The actors cast in recurring roles include Devon Bostick (Okja), David Chinchilla (Reacher), Rachel Lynch (Witches of East End), Stephanie Sy (Nobody), and Scott Thompson (Reno 911!).

As for Schwarzenegger's other projects, fans have been waiting for the actor to begin production on the long-awaited Twins sequel, Triplets. It's been over 30 years since Ivan Reitman directed Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Twins, the fun-loving comedy that saw the very-different looking stars playing brothers. For many years, there have been talks of a sequel, which would reunite Schwarzenegger and DeVito alongside a third unlikely brother. It was previously announced that the movie was officially in the works with Reitman returning to direct and Tracy Morgan signed on as the third brother. Sadly, Reitman passed away earlier this year, so there's been no word on if they plan to continue with the production.

Stay tuned for more updates about Schwarzenegger's untitled Netflix spy series.