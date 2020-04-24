Chris Pratt Sci-Fi Movie The Tomorrow War Delayed 7 Months

✖

As Hollywood continues to grapple with the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus another studio has picked up and moved a lot of their upcoming films, delaying them into later in the release schedule. Paramount Pictures was today's winner, delaying a slew of movies that have either had their production completely delayed or have been forced to slow down post-production work. Among them is the Chris Pratt-starring film The Tomorrow War, which was set to arrive this Christmas and has been delayed until July 23, 2021. No other movie is currently scheduled to be released on that date as of this writing.

Pratt is joined in the film, a sci-fi-action-thriller, with a stacked ensemble cast including Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, and Theo Von, amongst others. Chris McKay of The Lego Batman Movie directs from a script written by Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque (Ozark).

The Guardians of the Galaxy star previously shared concept art from the film, writing: "One of the biggest thrills of film production is seeing concept art work in various forms, I grew up with a pencil in my hand. I drew everything- draw 50 horses, I copied images from comic books, marvel, dc, Conan, a lot of super heroes, plus characters from various RPGs like Rifts and Mech Warrior, I painted murals on my bedroom walls."

"I was always doodling," the actor continued. "And i respect the hell out of free hand artists. So to see my face drawn on images such as the ones above is really surreal. Mad respect to the artists out there. And big ups to the kids out there drawing. Pencils and paper are cheap. Art is an amazing way to build confidence. This Christmas get your kid a pencil and sketch pad."

The Tomorrow War isn't the only film that Paramount Pictures uprooted today, delaying both Mission: Impossible 7 and 8. Tom Cruise will return for both movies with the seventh now scheduled to arrive on November 19, 2021 and the eighth on November 4, 2022. Mission: Impossible 8 will now arrive on the same date as Shazam 2, at least for now pending no further delays from either movie. In addition the animated Paw Patrol movie has been delayed until August 20, 2021 with the Dungeons & Dragon film delayed to May 27, 2022 (delayed from November 19, 2021). Finally the horror-thriller Spell, which was dated for August of this year, has been removed from their schedule entirely. Could it be moving to a streaming platform instead? Time will tell.

