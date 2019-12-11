Chris Pratt Reveals The Tomorrow War Concept Art

The Tomorrow War has been in production for a few weeks now and other than an initial teaser image shared to celebrate the beginning of principal photography, word has been mum about the Chris Pratt-starring blockbuster. Now, Pratt himself has taken to Instagram to share a look into some of the concept art used for the movie, showing fans a peek into what they can expect when the flick hits theaters this time next year.

“One of the biggest thrills of film production is seeing concept art work in various forms,” Pratt says in a comment alongside a video shared to his Instagram. “I grew up with a pencil in my hand. I drew everything- draw 50 horses, I copied images from comic books, marvel, dc, Conan, a lot of super heroes, plus characters from various RPGs like Rifts and Mech Warrior, I painted murals on my bedroom walls.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the most part, all of the pieces of concept art Pratt shows in his video show his character in various forms of action. It all leans heavily into the movie’s sci-fi thriller genre, oftentimes showing ruined architecture.

“I was always doodling,” the actor continues. “And i respect the hell out of free hand artists. So to see my face drawn on images such as the ones above is really surreal. Mad respect to the artists out there. And big ups to the kids out there drawing. Pencils and paper are cheap. Art is an amazing way to build confidence. This Christmas get your kid a pencil and sketch pad.”

Joining Pratt include Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, and Theo Von, amongst others. Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) directs on a script from Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque (Ozark).

The Tomorrow War is set for release December 25, 2020.