Christopher Lee Trends on His 100th Birthday
Ironic genre actor Christopher Lee, who played some of the all-time great villains of cinema, would have turned 100 years old today, and social media is remembering him on his birthday. The actor, who passed away in 2015, was nothing short of prolific. Most known for his role as Dracula, the prolific actor cemented his spot in the world of entertainment in other memorable movies that we've come to recognize him for, including franchises like The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars. Not only was Lee a star on the screen, but also behind it. His unmistakable voice was a driving force behind movies like Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, and numerous video games.
The actor is trending on social media today, celebrated by fans, collaborators, and brands. There are also plenty of messages talking about his personal life, war hero status, charitable work, and other reasons to love him beyond his time as Count Dooku.
"I grew up loving Christopher Lee movies. For most of my life I was enthralled by the great iconic roles he not only created – but continued to own decades later," The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson wrote at the time of Lee's passing. "But somewhere along the way Christopher Lee suddenly, and magically, dissolved away and he became my friend, Chris. And I loved Chris even more."
You can see some of the best tweets about Christopher Lee's 100th birthday below.
Today we celebrate a man who would have been 100 years old today, Sir Christopher Lee, descendent of Charlemagne, Soldier, Gentleman, Actor, Singer, Legend. Thank you for everything you have give us. RIP Sir Christopher Lee pic.twitter.com/buAvz3q8jo— Hyperguyver (@hyperguyver2) May 27, 2022
Happy birthday to the late Christopher Lee, who was born 100 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/DPNAlcngKC— Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) May 27, 2022
Since Christopher Lee is trending, I wanted to share this snippet from an interview I did with Philippe Mora, who directed Lee in The Howling 2 and told me stories about Lee's involvement with WWII Nazi killing ops I'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/wnpdszk4Ff— Preston Fassel 🕎 (@PrestonFassel) May 27, 2022
Is remembering actor Christopher Lee on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/zG5z5WOSrz— Steve Chung (@SteveChung1968) May 27, 2022
The 1996 documentary THE MANY FACES OF CHRISTOPHER LEE airs at 10.55pm tonight (Friday 27 May) on @TalkingPicsTV, with an introduction by his Dracula AD 1972 co-star Caroline Munro. The Hammer horror film THE DEVIL RIDES OUT (1968) follows at 12.10am. #ChristopherLee100 pic.twitter.com/eHyZNjNb6T— Hammer Gothic (@HammerGothic) May 27, 2022
george lucas: i love dracula. i think i will call this christopher lee villain a count, in tribute.
seventeen novel and comic book writers in 2002: oh jesus christ ok first off someone google what a count actually is like legally— yuuko from nichijou (@headfallsoff) May 23, 2022
CHRISTOPHER LEE— Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) May 27, 2022
One of the ICONS of horror and other genre movies, this legendary actor was born 100 years ago today. @hammerfilms @MondoNews @VicePressNews pic.twitter.com/qptzVGbjxH
Happy Birthday to three horror legends…
Peter Cushing, born May 26th 1913— NIGHTMARE ON FILM STREET (@NOFSpodcast) May 27, 2022
Vincent Price, born May 27th 1911
Christopher Lee, born May 27th 1922
🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/LwGhiFG47j
"Initially, I was told I was too tall to be an actor... It's like saying you're too short to play the piano. I thought, 'Right, I'll show you...'" Christopher Lee, born #OnThisDay in 1922, was an actor who appeared in over 200 films, plus TV shows and plays. pic.twitter.com/ymQF4LuxaF— NYPL Performing Arts (@nypl_lpa) May 27, 2022