Christopher Lee Trends on His 100th Birthday

Ironic genre actor Christopher Lee, who played some of the all-time great villains of cinema, would have turned 100 years old today, and social media is remembering him on his birthday. The actor, who passed away in 2015, was nothing short of prolific. Most known for his role as Dracula, the prolific actor cemented his spot in the world of entertainment in other memorable movies that we've come to recognize him for, including franchises like The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars. Not only was Lee a star on the screen, but also behind it. His unmistakable voice was a driving force behind movies like Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, and numerous video games.

The actor is trending on social media today, celebrated by fans, collaborators, and brands. There are also plenty of messages talking about his personal life, war hero status, charitable work, and other reasons to love him beyond his time as Count Dooku.

"I grew up loving Christopher Lee movies. For most of my life I was enthralled by the great iconic roles he not only created – but continued to own decades later," The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson wrote at the time of Lee's passing. "But somewhere along the way Christopher Lee suddenly, and magically, dissolved away and he became my friend, Chris. And I loved Chris even more."

You can see some of the best tweets about Christopher Lee's 100th birthday below.