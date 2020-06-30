News That Christopher Nolan Doesn't Allow Chairs on Set Has Twitter in Uproar

A very surprising story began to make the rounds today as it was revealed by a pair of actors that have worked with him that director Christopher Nolan harbors a dark secret, there are no chairs allowed on his sets. This news will surely come as a surprise to all the actors that had scenes where they set down, but those are the rules and he's sticking to them. News of the "No Chair" policy comes to us from a chat between Hugh Jackman (The Prestige) and Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar) who were discussing working with directors that didn't allow cell phones on set. After commiserating that the Academy Award nominated Nolan was one of these filmmakers, Hathaway dropped the bomb.

"Chris also doesn’t allow chairs," she said in the chat hosted by Variety. "I worked with him twice. He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working. I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing."

We're all quite bored and tired of being at home as the steam this story picked up can attest, but this news has sent a lot of people into a furor of jokes and gags about Nolan's apparent disinterest in having chairs readily available. It's also worth pointing out that Hathaway is perhaps being hyperbolic as not only is it unreasonable to expect people to never sit down, but it is also unrealistic.

In any event the story itself is both amusing and overblown, but we've collected some of the best tweets on the subject including some hilarious jokes. Check them out below!