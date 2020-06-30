News That Christopher Nolan Doesn't Allow Chairs on Set Has Twitter in Uproar
A very surprising story began to make the rounds today as it was revealed by a pair of actors that have worked with him that director Christopher Nolan harbors a dark secret, there are no chairs allowed on his sets. This news will surely come as a surprise to all the actors that had scenes where they set down, but those are the rules and he's sticking to them. News of the "No Chair" policy comes to us from a chat between Hugh Jackman (The Prestige) and Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar) who were discussing working with directors that didn't allow cell phones on set. After commiserating that the Academy Award nominated Nolan was one of these filmmakers, Hathaway dropped the bomb.
"Chris also doesn’t allow chairs," she said in the chat hosted by Variety. "I worked with him twice. He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working. I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing."
We're all quite bored and tired of being at home as the steam this story picked up can attest, but this news has sent a lot of people into a furor of jokes and gags about Nolan's apparent disinterest in having chairs readily available. It's also worth pointing out that Hathaway is perhaps being hyperbolic as not only is it unreasonable to expect people to never sit down, but it is also unrealistic.
In any event the story itself is both amusing and overblown, but we've collected some of the best tweets on the subject including some hilarious jokes. Check them out below!
Yes father, I shall become a chair
Guys you don't understand, when Christopher Nolan was younger, a chair crashed through his window, frightening him— Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) June 29, 2020
Don't believe his lies
chris nolan confiscating chairs on set— jen (@lanadeleuze) June 30, 2020
pic.twitter.com/RvVET5vV03
"We all need chairs to remind ourselves who we are."
christopher nolan when someone sits down on set pic.twitter.com/Ljc3sa3hBm— nick usen (@nickusen) June 29, 2020
"Chairs can change the shape of a room"
Christopher Nolan Doesn’t Allow Chairs On His Sets Because If People Sit, “They’re Not Working”
Robert: Pattinson pic.twitter.com/o2seKy6UO3— hann (@palisayn_) June 29, 2020
"If you make yourself more than just a chair"
chris nolan watching you sit in a chair to see Tenet pic.twitter.com/2ziLUqQSZv— black lives matter (@treyonfilms) June 29, 2020
"The sacrifice… that’s the price of a good chair."
Late to this C Nolan thing. I feel like we’re missing info. Does he have roving bands of spies reporting grips & extras for sitting on the back edge of a truck, or lotus-style on the ground? Is it possible Michael Caine or Morgan Freeman don’t get to sit? This is very strange.— MZS (@mattzollerseitz) June 30, 2020
"You either die a hero or live long enough to become the chair sitter"
That time we pranked Christopher Nolan on set pic.twitter.com/tMp7wVAnrd— Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) June 29, 2020
"It’s not about chairs… its about sending a message."
rt to scare christopher nolan pic.twitter.com/ulRtf7ix26— taran // BLM // ACAB (@thebatman_2021) June 29, 2020
"Suffering builds character."
Anne Hathaway said Christopher Nolan doesn’t allow chairs or sitting on set so what is this then? Lmao 😂 pic.twitter.com/eLtLvOhMQJ— Angel Amaral (@BluRayAngel) June 30, 2020
Why so serious
You just know film twitter is truly bored during this pandemic for trying to cancel Christopher Nolan for not allowing chairs on set. Oh my, the horror.— Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) June 29, 2020
Chairs confirmed
I don’t mean to cause trouble, but... I was on the sets of both “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Interstellar,” and people, I’m telling you, there were chairs. I even sat in a couple.— Jeff Jensen (@EWDocJensen) June 30, 2020
