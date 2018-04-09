Disney and Marvel Voice Actor Chuck McCann Dies at 83

Comedian and actor Chuck McCann, known best for his voice work on multiple Ducktales films, passed away on Sunday, April 8. According to Variety, McCann’s publicist Edward Lozzi told the Associated Press that the actor died of congestive heart failure in a hospital in Los Angeles at the age of 83.

McCann started his entertainment career back in 1959 when he appeared on The Charlie Weaver Show as well as The Steven Allen Plymouth Show.

The actor went on to appear in several other programs in the 1960s, including Cool McCool, The World of Hans Christian Andersen, This Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, Turn-On, and Christmas at F.A.O. Schwartz. McCann also appeared on live action shows like Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie, Far Out Space Nuts, Columbo, One Day at a Time, The Greatest American Hero, CHiPs, and The Bob Newhart Show.

McCann eventually became known for his work as a voice actor. He was initially known for voicing the iconic Sonny the Cuckoo Bird for General Mills’ Cocoa Puffs commercial, recording the famous line “I’m cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs!”

Over the years, McCann lent his voice to several different animated programs. He was well known for voicing Duckworth in the Ducktales movies, and Ben Grimm, a.k.a. Thing on the Fantastic Four animated series. McCann also worked on Takes from the Darkside, G.I. Joe, Ring Raiders, New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Talespin, Iron Man, The Garfield Show and Where’s Waldo.

McCann is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elizabeth Fanning, and two daughters.