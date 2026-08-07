7 Movies With Ideas Unlike Anything Else Ever Put on Screen, I’m Still Traumatized By 2 of Them

Almost everyone has watched a movie and thought they’d never seen anything quite like it. And no, we’re not talking about great plot twists or stories that are just hard to follow, but about incredibly creative ideas that are hard to believe someone managed to turn into a truly good feature film. These are movies that found completely different ways to tell their stories, and in some cases, they’re so memorable that they stay with you for days or maybe even years. But the most interesting part is that none of them rely on a crazy idea just for the sake of it. They all have something meaningful they want to say.

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Basically, this list is filled with movies so original that they understand cinema is about using art to translate an important theme or idea worth discussing. Some are more entertaining than others, while some are uncomfortable and even traumatizing, I’d say. But there’s no denying that every single one of them is a strange and fascinating experience at the same time.

7) The Substance

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The Substance is one of the most talked-about horror movies in recent years, and almost everyone remembers it for its completely original premise and its commentary on today’s world. The story revolves around a mysterious substance capable of creating a younger, more beautiful, and more perfect vision of whoever uses it, which is exactly how Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), a fading TV star, tries to revive her career. However, she discovers that this opportunity comes with a strict set of rules and consequences that are incredibly grotesque to watch unfold. It’s the kind of concept that could have been a sci-fi movie, but it chooses body horror and never stops escalating.

And every time you think it has finally reached its limit, it somehow finds a way to push things even further, with scenes that make it impossible not to include this movie on a list like this. Because of that, The Substance is definitely one of the two films that I would genuinely say traumatized me. It’s not just about watching shocking or grotesque imagery, but about the way all of that violence is used to deliver a real message about youth and beauty — this is what makes it more disturbing. By the end, you’re left realizing just how much of it reflects the wild world we live in.

6) Memento

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Christopher Nolan is the king of movies that mess with your head, but Memento is the one where he really goes all in on complexity. Its central idea is brilliant, but it’s the way that idea is told that deserves all the attention. The film follows Leonard (Guy Pearce), a man who is unable to form new memories because of amnesia, as he tries to find the man who murdered his wife. But, of course, the investigation isn’t presented in a traditional way; the entire narrative is told in reverse, forcing you to uncover every piece of information at exactly the same pace as the protagonist. Naturally, that takes the experience to another level.

And yes, it might sound fairly simple when someone explains it, but Memento proves that experiencing it is a completely different story. You spend the entire movie trying to put the pieces together and questioning everyone, including what you just watched moments earlier. The structure isn’t there just to make the film seem smart or artsy; it’s there because it has a very specific purpose: to change the way you experience the story from beginning to end. If the protagonist has amnesia, then for two hours, so do you. And it’s worth remembering that this came out in 2000, at a time when people weren’t exactly used to storytelling in such a bold direction.

5) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

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Pure creativity and with a great deal of emotional sensitivity, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has already captivated many people with an idea that is both crazy and deeply human at the same time. In this story, there is a procedure capable of completely erasing someone from your memory. So, after discovering that his ex-girlfriend went through it, Joel (Jim Carrey) decides to do the same, but while reliving the memories that are being erased, he starts to realize that maybe he doesn’t want to lose them after all. It has a very Black Mirror-like premise, but it’s another movie worth remembering that came years before the show ever existed.

The most interesting part, however, and what helps explain why this movie belongs on this list, is that there is no concern about explaining the technology or convincing you that it could actually exist. Instead, much like The Substance, it uses the concept to deliver a message: wanting to erase the pain can also mean erasing everything good that came along with it. Technically speaking, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a romance movie, but it tries to innovate by bringing that story into the world of sci-fi, and the execution is pretty amazing in every way. Its biggest difference is that, instead of showing the protagonist linearly deleting his memories, it takes place from inside his own mind.

4) Enter the Void

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If I had to choose one film from this list that feels like it was made in another dimension, it would definitely be Enter the Void. Built around an existential crisis at its core, the story follows Oscar (Nathaniel Brown), a young drug dealer who is killed at the very beginning of the movie, but rather than ending there, the plot continues through different experiences connected to death and existence. That idea alone would already be fascinating, right? However, the way you are placed inside that experience is what changed absolutely everything.

Enter the Void feels much more like a sensory experience than a conventional narrative. And because of that, this is another movie that I would say truly traumatized me. Not because it tries to shock you at any cost, but because its entire atmosphere is so intense and uncomfortable that you finish it feeling completely drained. You see what the protagonist sees, blink when he blinks, and experience the world from his perspective. After his death, you begin floating through the city like a consciousness without a body, moving through walls, ceilings, and buildings while witnessing different moments of everything. It’s basically a combination of themes like death, grief, drugs, guilt, and reincarnation, which is really strange to process.

3) The Lobster

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The best way to explain this movie is probably to imagine a world where being single has become a crime. And there’s more: in The Lobster, anyone who fails to find a partner within a certain amount of time is transformed into the animal of their choice. It sounds like a joke when you hear that, but the movie takes the idea completely seriously. And is it good? Totally. David (Colin Farrell), the main character, enters this system trying to survive the absurd rules imposed on relationships, and it is this normalization of the absurd that makes everything work, believe it or not. At no point does it try to look weird just for the sake of being weird.

But, obviously, the fact that The Lobster presents this world as if it were completely normal is also what makes anyone watching it find everything about it incredibly surreal. It is truly the kind of movie that doesn’t really have another one you can compare it to. The only aspect that makes us take the experience seriously in the same way is understanding that it is a critique (and one of the sharpest ones) of the way society treats love, loneliness, and the almost mandatory need to be in a relationship nowadays. It is extremely strange, but at the same time, remarkably clever.

2) Being John Malkovich

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A lot of people have heard about Being John Malkovich, and even after all these years, it still feels like a film that is impossible to summarize without getting a reaction of pure confusion. The story revolves around Craig (John Cusack), a man who finds a hidden portal inside an office and discovers that it leads directly into the mind of actor John Malkovich for fifteen minutes. During that time, anyone can see, hear, and feel exactly what he experiences before being thrown back into the real world. It is one of the most creative concepts ever brought to cinema; there is no denying that. On the other hand, it’s almost as if the movie was determined to take that idea even further.

We are talking about a production that, at first glance, seems like something simply curious to watch. But then things turn into a much bigger discussion about identity, ego, fame, and even control over other people’s lives: what would happen if people could live inside someone else’s mind? What if they started using that power to make money? To manipulate someone? To fulfill their fantasies? To escape their own lives? In the end, Being John Malkovich becomes something disturbing to watch because of the consequences that come with the loss of identity and autonomy. At the same time, I would still say it is absolutely worth watching because of that.

1) Sorry to Bother You

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You watch Sorry to Bother You and think you already understand everything, until you realize you had absolutely no idea where it was actually going. Here we meet Cassius Green (LaKeith Stanfield), a telemarketer who finds an unusual way to climb the ladder at the company where he works. But this is a movie that is a brutal satire in every scene, wanting to talk about racism, capitalism, and worker exploitation. The idea itself is genius. For a good portion of the movie, everything seems like an absurd comedy, but then there comes a moment when it simply throws every expectation out the window.

Here, it’s fair to say that the third-act twist is one of the most unpredictable ones I’ve ever seen, because you would never imagine the story taking that direction. And the most impressive part? What happens is not there just to shock the audience, but rather to discuss the limits of human labor, as if exploitation literally needed to create a new type of human being. Overall, Sorry to Bother You is insane, but brilliant, because it is a social critique taken to the extreme in a way that could hardly have been done in any other story. Jordan Peele is usually the name we bring up when the subject is this type of filmmaking, but Boots Riley absolutely deserves to be highlighted as well.