Marvel’s Phase 6 Is Saving the MCU Franchise By Getting Back to Basics, But Can It Last After Secret Wars?

A lot has been said in recent years about the inconsistent and often disappointing quality of some MCU projects and how it could be turned around. The first three phases of the franchise featured movies that were well received by critics and audiences, with every installment earning a positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, most of them “Certified Fresh.” That has changed in recent years, however, with the likes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Captain America: Brand New World, and Secret Invasion scoring low with critics, while The Marvels and Thunderbolts* were good films that flopped at the worldwide box office. It seems like whenever the MCU delivers something good these days, they follow it up with something lackluster, and it’s hard to gain any real momentum. However, the ongoing Phase 6 is doing a lot of things right to save the MCU and put it back on the right track.

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So far, Phase 6 is firing on all cylinders and the rest of the slate looks just as good, culminating on the big screen with Avengers: Secret Wars. The true question is whether or not the MCU will be able to keep this going with what’s lined up for Phase 7. Momentum has been hard to come by, especially at a time when people have discussed having superhero movie fatigue.

Phase 6 Is Focusing On Quality Over Quantity

Marvel Studios

Kevin Feige has been open about the plan for the MCU to focus on quality over quantity. With the expansion into TV and several shows on Disney+, it felt like the MCU was stretching itself too thin. While several of those shows were great, like WandaVision, Loki, and Agatha All Along, some felt like they were easy to skip, like Echo and Secret Invasion. It also kind of became too much for many fans to keep up with, especially if several projects weren’t very good. The MCU seemed to be trying to introduce or expand on too many things, leading to a lack of focus.

By getting back to the basics, Phase 6 has felt much more cohesive and impressive. It doesn’t have the loose threads that previous phases still have lingering out there, from Hercules appearing to everything in Eternals. Phase 4 had 15 shows and movies, as well as two specials, while Phase 5 had 14. Phase 6 only has four films, six shows, and one special; that’s the kind of thing the MCU was doing at its peak, and it seems to be working again.

The Projects In Phase 6 Are Great So Far

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Simply saying you want to deliver quality over quantity is one thing, but actually doing so is different. Thankfully, Phase 6 has been great to this point. On the film side of things, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was an excellent introduction to the franchise for the titular team. It was a commercial and critical hit that also helped set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a monster box office hit and is in the conversation for the best live-action Spider-Man film ever made. Given the franchise’s track record, the two upcoming Avengers movies should also be good.

On the TV side, Phase 6 included Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies. Neither project matters toward Avengers: Doomsday, yet they stand alone as great series. Both feature impressive animation styles and showcase the kind of creative freedom to make a show special. Wonder Man also felt different from the rest of the MCU in the best way and was a critical darling that secured another Emmy nomination for the MCU. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 lived up to that series’ legacy, meaning Phase 6 hasn’t had a big miss yet. VisionQuest and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man should continue that trend.

The Lineup After Secret Wars Looks Strong

As noted, Phase 6 has been strong, but the true test will be if the MCU can keep up its momentum after Avengers: Secret Wars. Thankfully, the announcements for what’s next sound really good. There are two films lined up for 2028: Ghost Rider and Black Panther III. Both films give fans reasons to be excited, as the former is led by one of the top actors in Hollywood, Ryan Gosling, and the latter is an anticipated sequel from Oscar-winner Ryan Coogler, whose two Black Panther films are fantastic. That sounds like a great way to get things going after Avengers: Secret Wars.

The future of films beyond that is also intriguing. There’s the eventual arrival of the X-Men, and most of the casting rumors for the movie so far are exciting. That should be the tentpole going forward, allowing future phases to feel different from what has come before. There hasn’t been a lot announced for the TV slate outside of new seasons for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Marvel Zombies, but if they’re anything like the first seasons, they’ll be great.

On their own, these projects feel like exactly what the MCU needs to keep things moving in the right direction. There is also a future for more movies and shows featuring great characters like the Young Avengers, Yelena Belova, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Shang-Chi, as well as rumored new additions like Nova. As long as the MCU doesn’t spread itself too thin with these projects and keeps them focused, it can maintain the momentum.