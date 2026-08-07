After Three Years, Timothée Chalamet’s Biggest Non-Sci-Fi Franchise Gets Grim Sequel Update

Though best known for playing Paul Atreides in the Dune films, Timothée Chalamet has another franchise under his belt that became a hit thanks to his star power. Wonka, the 2023 prequel starring Chalamet as the titular character, was a box office and critical success. Written by Simon Farnaby and directed by Paul King, known for their work on Paddington, the film served as a prequel to the famous Willy Wonka character, who debuted in Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It details how Willy Wonka became the world’s greatest inventor, magician, and chocolate maker in a fun musical comedy that reached heartwarming levels where appropriate. Despite initial worries about an unnecessary Willy Wonka prequel, the creative team behind Wonka proved everyone wrong and made it a hit.

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In 2024, Paul King spoke highly of wanting a sequel to the film and even had plans for it, but said there was no hard rush to begin work. Two years later, it seems that plans have changed dramatically. In an interview with Variety, Farnaby admitted that, despite the success of Wonka, a sequel is looking unlikely, citing Timothée Chalamet’s busy schedule and rising stardom as the main factors. Despite everyone’s hopes for a sequel that brings Chalamet back to a singing role, Wonka 2 doesn’t look to be coming any time soon.

Wonka 2 in Doubt Thanks to Chalamet’s Schedule

Farnaby claims that Wonka 2 is delayed indefinitely due to the star power Chalamet has gained. With two Oscar nominations thanks to 2024’s A Complete Unknown and 2025’s Marty Supreme, alongside anchoring the Dune franchise, Chalamet both booked schedule-wise and unsure about his next career move.

“He wants to do one,” Farnaby about Chalamet’s interest in a Wonka sequel. “But he’s not sure about timing or what he wants to do next.”

Chalamet has no confirmed upcoming roles; his upcoming movies Dune 3 and Not Alone have already finished filming/voice work, but after being so close to an Oscar for two years straight, there may be more avenues in his career he wants to pursue. He’s grown as a prolific actor with major credientials under his belt. Farnaby and King had plans for more musical adventures that unfortunately had to go on pause.

Wonka earned $634 million at the box office for Warner Bros., so it is unlikely that the studio has plans to keep the franchise or Farnaby and King inactive for long. The Paddington franchise, which has always been a critical hit, had its fourth film confirmed. While Farnaby and King aren’t directly involved, they are meeting with writers Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell to discuss the franchise. Paul King is currently directing three projects himself, which can attest to his own busy schedule.

While Wonka 2 may be in trouble, the character will return in a different form. Netflix previosuly confirmed a new animated movie, Charlie vs. The Chocolate Factory, a film focusing on Willy Wonka actually having to pay for his crimes during the original tour (and with Taika Waititi voicing the character).