Sadie Sink’s Latest X-Men Movie Update Could Confirm an MCU Fan Theory

As the veterans of Fox’s X-Men movie series return for one last hurrah in this December’s Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios is busy putting together the cast for the upcoming X-Men reboot. Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in this summer’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the likes of Samara Weaving and Kit Connor have reportedly signed on. All signs are pointing to major X-Men reveals at the D23 Expo next week, and one piece of information fans are eager to learn is the film’s release date. Based on the latest comments from Sink, we might know when X-Men will premiere.

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In an interview with Vanity Fair, Sink was asked what her future work schedule looks like, specifically the status of the John Proctor is the Villain adaptation. “It’s still in development. We don’t really have dates for that yet. I’m excited about that, but I won’t be in it. I’m producing it,” she said. “We’ll shoot X-Men, and then I’m going to do a series with FX and A24 called The Marriage Plot, so that’ll be next year,” implying that cameras will roll on X-Men at some point in 2027.

The MCU’s X-Men Reboot Will Likely Release in 2028

If director Jake Schreier begins production on X-Men in 2027, the film would be on track to premiere in 2028. At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios confirmed that both Ghost Rider and Black Panther 3 will release in 2028, with the latter securing a December release. Disney also has release dates set aside in May and July 2028 for Marvel movies. Ghost Rider will get one of those, leaving an unknown mystery film to round out the MCU’s 2028 slate. It’s been widely theorized that mystery film is the X-Men reboot, which makes a great deal of sense. Marvel wouldn’t be in the process of casting X-Men unless filming was going to start in the not-too-distant future.

Making X-Men one of the first MCU movies to release after Avengers: Secret Wars is a smart call. Though not officially confirmed yet, it’s believed that the MCU’s next era will be dubbed the Mutant Saga, with the X-Men obviously playing a key role. One of the reasons why Marvel is specifically targeting younger actors for characters like Jean Grey and Cyclops is to lock in a core ensemble that can carry the franchise for several years moving forward, reprising their roles over the course of a decade or more. Giving the actors an opportunity to truly grow into their characters, evolving over time, will help the Mutant Saga feel like a natural journey that (hopefully) pays off after years of development.

Assuming X-Men releases in 2028, it’ll be interesting to see if it lands the May or July date. A case can be made that May would be the best option. That would make X-Men the first out of the gate post-Secret Wars, perhaps communicating to audiences that this next MCU saga is about them. In a way, this would parallel the MCU’s beginnings; the franchise started in 2008 with Iron Man, and Tony Stark essentially became the main face of the Infinity Saga. Now, Marvel can use the prime May release date to establish the X-Men as the faces of the MCU moving forward. One of the shortcomings of the Multiverse Saga was an inability to anchor the franchise with new main characters, leading to a sense of incohesion. There will obviously be other characters partaking in the Mutant Saga (Spider-Man isn’t going anywhere), but the overarching narrative can revolve around the X-Men — much like the Infinity Saga revolved around Tony and the Original Six Avengers.

Fortunately, it shouldn’t be much longer until fans have more official confirmation on the X-Men front. If Marvel is going to unveil the full X-Men cast at D23, it wouldn’t be surprising if they also shared the release window. Whether they reveal the actual date or just say “2028” remains to be seen. Which date goes to X-Men and which one goes to Ghost Rider could depend on how those films move along in development and how much time they’ll need for post-production. Marvel is scaling back on output as a form of quality control, so the last thing they need to do is rush a film out for the sake of meeting a specific release date. May makes a lot of sense for X-Men, but as Deadpool & Wolverine and Spider-Man: Brand New Day have shown, July works too.