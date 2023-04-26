CinemaCon 2023: Universal and Focus Features Presentation (Live Recap)

On Wednesday afternoon, Universal Studios and Focus Features took over the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace for a presentation of their upcoming films. The presentation followed one earlier in the day from Disney, which succeeded the Warner Bros. presentation and the Sony Pictures presentation. The remaining presentations at 2023's CinemaCon event are those of Paramount and Lionsgate. Universal's presentation kicked off shortly after 4pm PT, following an intro from B&B Theaters and Fandango.

The presentation starts with a video from Steven Spielberg, Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, Louis Letterier, Jon M. Chu, Elizabeth Banks, Judd Apator, Chris Meledandri, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Christopher Nolan, and other filmmakers discussing the "wonders of movie magic." The video is followed by Donna Langley taking the stage. Langley reflects on Universal's successes, focusing on The Super Mario Bros. Movie being on its way to being the first billion dollar movie of the year. Langley ultimately introduces Nolan to the stage for a discussion of Oppenheimer.

"I am so pleased to be back here on this stage with all of you," Nolan said before reflecting on debuting Inception footage here. "I know of no more dramatic tale," Nolan says of Oppenheimer. "Picture the finest minds in the country in a desperate race against the nazis to harness the ppower of the atom," he explains. Those developing the technology have a slight chance to completely end the world with the push of a button and ultimately decide to push the button anyway. He jokes there's "not too much black and white, don't worry."

"J. Robert Oppenheimer is the most important person who ever lived," Nolan says. "He made the world we live in, for better or for worse. His story has to be seen to believed.' He teases there may be a full trailer out to be attached to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 screenings. The 5-minute sizzle shown in the room is stunning, loaded with star power and tension. Nolan's beloved cinematography is on display and the film looks relentlessly intense and dramatic.

Jim Orr takes the stage, thanking Langley's vision and leadership. "At Universal, we never questioned whether theatrical can survive but, rather, how theatrical can thrive," he declares. "Our goal together, is to meet our audiences where there are and create incredible cinematic experiences." Orr ultimately introduces Veronika Kwan Vandenberg to the stage. Vandenberg points out some of Universal's wins from 2022 and 2023 before teeing up the coming preview of upcoming films,.

Illumination's Meledandri takes the stage to the tune of Mario music. He thanks everyone in the exhibition community for their support on The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The first movie Illumination will preview is Migration. It star Kumail Nanjiiana, Elizabeth Banks, and more. Meledandri labels Migration as "a thrilling journey with a message that is relevant and timeless." Footage plays. In it, ducks are seen migrating with a family of ducks looking on from a lake. The father is afraid to leave the pond and happily stays there. The mother is ready to see the rest of the world. Together, they head out and fly to the rest of the world. It looks to be an uplifting comedy until they fly into a city whee the looming skyline startles the family and leaves them confused and lost.

To talk about Strays, Will Ferrell takes the stage with a dog in his arms. The dog is named Sophie and Sophie plays Reggie in the movie. He jokes back and forth about the camera cutting to a close up on the dog for the big screen and debating who the real star is. Footage from Strays sees Reggie bucking Will Forte's Doug, a guy who is ungrateful for his dog and tries to lose her but Reggie keeps coming home. Joining other strays, Reggie realizes Doug doesn't love him and starts acting out with other dogs. At one point. Reggie and several other dogs starting humping garden gnomes before a plot to bite Doug's dick off is hatched. A joke about a postman on a billboard being a "son of a b-tch," according to the dogs gets a solid pop from the audience. The dogs on to do a bunch of mushrooms and trip out in the woods. Thinking they were toys, the dogs chew up and kill a bunch of bunnies. It ends with a dog getting snatched up by a vulture, seen from a distance by Dennis Quaid who plays himself in disbelief.





