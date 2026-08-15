Avengers Fans Are Saying the Same Thing After Doomsday Trailer 2: “They’re Cooked”

It looks like Avengers fans no longer believe in the Avengers as much as they did just a few days ago. Or at least that seems to be the case after the most recent trailer for Avengers: Doomsday dropped, with those same fans now saying their favorites are “cooked.” Considering that Doom managed to stop Thor’s legendary weapon, Stormbreaker, with just two fingers before raising a group of Sentinels, they might actually be right. Now bets are being taken on who, if anyone, could even take Doom on (most money is on Captain Marvel).

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Not all the footage in the trailer is new, but there’s enough unseen content to have fans once more freaking out about the future of their faves. The line that has them freaking out the most? When Doom tells Thor during their fight that “hell answers to me,” seemingly referencing his confrontation with Mephisto (with the help of Doctor Strange) from the comics. The trailer unveils bits and pieces of Doom’s past, as told by Sue Storm, who recounts that Doom lost everything, including himself, which led him to break and embrace the darker side of his power.

Will Doom Take Out All of the Avengers?

“Hell answers to me “ yea they might be cooked 😭 pic.twitter.com/RmYAFHFB5d — Ty, The Nice Guy (@HoopsandDreams1) August 15, 2026

That definitely seems to be the direction that the trailers and teasers are trying to lead us in. No matter the universe that he’s in, Doom has been dealt his fair share of tragedy (in some cases by his own hand; justice for Valeria). But he seemingly always manages to come out on top in terms of power. “Avengers might have to borrow heroes from DC to compete with Doom,” said one fan after watching the trailer. Another agreed, adding, “The Avengers are not ready for Doom.”

The trailer itself was a surprise, as most fans expected nothing more than a simple teaser after the trailer release last month at San Diego Comic-Con. Now that it’s out and tickets are officially on sale, theories and thoughts about everything we’ve learned are exploding on X and Reddit. After getting more Doom, “I had my reservations like many others. But it does indeed look like they’re gonna use him as actual Victor and not some replica Tony Stark.” It’s also worth noting that, thanks to Pedro Pascal’s killer line delivery in the trailer, we have confirmation that Doomsday will be moving forward with the comic-compliant history between the Storms and Victor. “I really love how angry he is here in the trailer, since he comes off as calm and calculated, essentially in control of his emotions. Really hyped for his confrontations with Doom,” noted one fan. Overall, it seems that the power scale has officially gone off the rails between Endgame and Doomsday, a feat that seemed impossible, and at the end of the day, that’s why audiences stick around for more Marvel, so they’re sure to be entertained at the very least.