The Flash Movie Trends As Fans Debate VFX Quality
The Flash is trending after some new clips teasing that upcoming trailer made the rounds on social media. VFX shots in comic book films have been quite the conversation starter among fans lately. From Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and beyond there have been complaints about image quality in modern releases. (A lot of these conversations obscure the work of VFX teams that are frankly outnumbered and outgunned in the face of so many projects that need their services.) But, a certain moment with Ezra Miller's Barry Allen getting electrocuted is getting a lion's share of the attention. Judge for yourself down below.
Here's how Warner Bros.' is hyping the upcoming film: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"
He's literally being electrocuted#TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/voM7roTXv6— ⚡️ ⚡️JP⚡⚡️ (@pozmyneghole1) April 14, 2023
Some of y'all trying too hard to hate on The Flash Movie, just because of a few shots pic.twitter.com/FzwBFTifh8— Connor⚡ #SWC2023 withdrawal #FlashPack (@flashpointsaber) April 15, 2023
I think the flash movie looks goofy too but at the end of the day I think the film will have some sort of heart. Outside of Ezra Miller going out of your way to hate on it feels a bit silly pic.twitter.com/3FlOQ7Z3HV— ᴍᴀɴ (@DeviIMan84) April 15, 2023
The Flash movie breathes and everyone... pic.twitter.com/EE56lkNUQa— Film Junkee (@DaveePena) April 15, 2023
CGI is evolving backwards #TheFlash #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/K8HvvQdDjC— Negative (@lolNegative) April 14, 2023
#TheFlash haters are back taking shots at the "VFX" of the film 🤭
Meanwhile, we are still HYPED for the movie!!! 🤗
Flash fans stay winning. 😤#TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/RjvxUUyso7— ⚡️ Flash Knight | Heroes Unbound (@HeroesUnbound) April 15, 2023
Comic book movie CGI 2004 vs 2023 #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/3705m77dIR— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 15, 2023
Wait it’s a trend now to hate on #TheFlashMovie ??? Bruhhhh pic.twitter.com/hvcQQWoVIw— Keizi Cinema 🍄🍿 (@KeiziTV) April 15, 2023
Ezra Miller, when #TheFlashMovie crosses 1.5 billion. pic.twitter.com/MQz1Bt69Kc— Sorrymissjackson702 (@Sorrymissjacks7) April 15, 2023