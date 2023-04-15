The Flash Movie Trends As Fans Debate VFX Quality

The Flash is trending after some new clips teasing that upcoming trailer made the rounds on social media. VFX shots in comic book films have been quite the conversation starter among fans lately. From Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and beyond there have been complaints about image quality in modern releases. (A lot of these conversations obscure the work of VFX teams that are frankly outnumbered and outgunned in the face of so many projects that need their services.) But, a certain moment with Ezra Miller's Barry Allen getting electrocuted is getting a lion's share of the attention. Judge for yourself down below.

Here's how Warner Bros.' is hyping the upcoming film: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

