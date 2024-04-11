Civil War: Kirsten Dunst Talks Working with Alex Garland

Kirsten Dunst has worked with many great directors over the years ranging from Sam Raimi and Lars Von Trier to Sofia Coppola and Jane Campion. This weekend, you can catch Dunst on the big screen in Civil War, the new film from Ex Machina and Annihilation director, Alex Garland. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Dunst about the project, and we asked how Garland compares to some of the other great directors she's worked with throughout her career.

"I've been a fan of his since I saw Ex Machina, and then have read screenplays of his, so I didn't think that it was a possibility I would be able to work with him, so that was really exciting," Dunst shared. "I was so stoked to get this role. I really thought, 'Wow, he's doing something I've never seen before,' and I want to be a part of things like that. So I always migrate to the people that are pushing boundaries or I hope to work with them, the people that are doing things that no one else thinks to do, or I migrate to those kinds of filmmakers."

Kirsten Dunst leads Civil War's cast along with Nick Offerman, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Jesse Plemons.

You can watch our interview with Dunst at the top of the page.

Is Alex Garland Retiring?

Garland recently expressed that he would be stepping away from directing, and while some of those comments were interpreted to mean he would no longer be making movies, he has since clarified his comments. The director explained that he is specifically taking an indefinite hiatus from directing to focus on writing. However, he has no plans to retire.

"What I said is I'm going to take a break from directing for the foreseeable future. How that could get extrapolated as what pride I do or do not feel in this movie. I just don't see the connecting thread," Garland confirmed to IndieWire. "I said I'm going to stop directing for the foreseeable future. Why would a statement like that be taken and picked over or interpreted to that degree? There's something weird happening there. There's something strange about that ... it's a general strangeness that exists to do with what form public statements take, how they are used, and how words are interpreted or read."

Civil War is set to hit theaters on April 12th.