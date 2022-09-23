Clerks 3: Kevin Smith Reveals Amy Sedaris' Role

Yesterday saw the long-awaited debut of the Clerks III trailer. The Kevin Smith threequel will see the return of Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran), Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson), Becky (Rosario Dawson), Elias (Trevor Fehrman), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (Smith). The new trailer also featured some cameos such as Fred Armisen, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ben Affleck, and more. In case you missed it, there was a laughing witch in the trailer, and Smith just confirmed it was none other than Strangers with Candy and The Mandalorian star, Amy Sedaris.

"Lots of folks who saw the @clerksmovie trailer have been asking 'Who's the laughing witch in the ER?' Why that's the incomparable @amysedaris playing the Doctor who saves Randal's life, Doctor Ladenheim! Named after my cardiologist who rescued me from a nasty Widow-Maker (Mr. @rikki_ladenheim_events), the Ladenheim of #clerks3 came to us from another world: New York City. Amy journeyed to Jersey last summer for a series of scenes in which she had to be funny and charming while credibly spitting out all sorts of expository medical terms. But being funny and charming under any circumstances is why people professionally chase Amy. Her humor shines through in Clerks III but it's the humanity and calm in the face of certain death she brought to fake Doctor Ladenheim that I love. If you *ever* get a chance, cast Amy! For this photo, we're doing a scene reenactment from @themandalorian in which Amy's playing a wig-free version of her character Peli Motto and I'm an oversized Grogu! Either that or I'm Bojack and she's Princess Carolyn. Regardless, Amy's no longer a Stranger and she's as delightful as Candy! Come see Amy save the day at the Clerks III @fathomevents screenings (on sale now) or watch her *with* me when I take the movie to you for THE CONVENIENCE TOUR (use pre-sale code SILENT today; general on-sale starts tomorrow)! ALSO: Many thanks for all the kind words about the trailer! @lionsgate has done a wonderful job with all the marketing thus far, but that trailer is just joyful magic! Best review was texted to me by a friend who's been dealing with some tough personal trials. She said 'Dude, you would never know bad stuff happens in life, when you look at a trailer like this,'" Smith wrote. You can view his post below;

Since production for Clerks III began, Smith has teased a lot of connections to the original Clerks. Fans should expect to see the return of some fan-favorite characters as well as some classic locations and some original costume pieces.

Clerks 3 will be released this fall.