Kevin Smith Fans Are Loving the New Clerks 3 Trailer
It's been about 28 years since Clerks hit theaters and 16 years since Clerks II was released, so fans of director Kevin Smith have been waiting quite a while for a threequel. Today, the trailer for Clerks III finally hit the Internet, and people are excited to see the return of Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran), Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson), Becky (Rosario Dawson), Elias (Trevor Fehrman), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (Smith). The new trailer also featured some exciting cameos such as Fred Armisen, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ben Affleck, and more. The footage has caused a lot of reactions on Twitter from fans, but before you check out some of the posts, here's what Smith shared on Instagram earlier today...
"In 1993, I made my first film, #Clerks. In 2006, I made my 7th film #Clerks2. This fall, I proudly present my 14th film – CLERKS III! And today, I give you the Jersey-joyful TRAILER! The story of Dante & Randal & @jayandsilentbob continues back where it all began: in the l'il shop around the corner called @quickstopgroceries! Join the Clerk-y boys, Elias, Becky, Emma, and many more old friends as they use art to try to imitate life behind the counter! One year ago from today, I flew to Jersey to start #Clerks3 and I couldn't be happier to share the results with you now! With all the shit going on in the world, set aside some catch-up time to laugh your ass off along with old (and I mean *really* old) friends! Come see the new @clerksmovie with me when our CLERKS III: THE CONVENIENCE TOUR rolls through your neck of the woods, or check it out when @lionsgate & @fathomevents releases it in theaters everywhere this September! TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW WITH CODE: SILENT. GENERAL ON SALE FRIDAY 10AM! CLERKS III – I assure you, we're open," Smith wrote. You can check out the trailer here:
You can view some of the tweets from excited Clerks fans below...
The Wait Is Almost Over
We’re in the good timeline cause we’re getting Clerks III after all. https://t.co/HlFAYeoNIu— salvatore™ (@JigSal_) July 6, 2022
The Hype Is Real
Yes I am INCREDIBLY excited for CLERKS III, @ThatKevinSmith is one of my personal favorites and i’ll always tune in🗣— Alex Paps (@SamuraiPaps) July 6, 2022
All Heart
I love me some Kevin Smith when Kevin Smith is baring his own heart and soul through the art. That's something I've really enjoyed about his work as he's gotten older, and Clerks III looks like his most heartfelt, autobiographical movie yet. Pure Kevin Smith! https://t.co/MsjAo2nbxG— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) July 6, 2022
Trailer Power
I have 0 interest in Clerks III— Jason Hodgson (@JasonHodgson) July 6, 2022
*watches trailer*
I am 100% into Clerks III https://t.co/1o4VwwltHw
Same
Don’t care. CLERKS III is gonna be my jam.— AlanWCerny (@AlanWCerny) July 6, 2022
Fandom Feels
Happy clerks 3 trailer release day pic.twitter.com/E4Kl27TL0t— i unironically listen to bloodhound gang (@miscreantpig) July 6, 2022
Peak Smith
Okay, yup. I’m in. CLERKS III looks super fun & really meta if you know @ThatKevinSmith’s story. He’s turned Randall into himself at multiple times in his real life … both recent times & when he made the original CLERKS. Cannot wait for this! #Clerks3 is going to be great! 💚💜 https://t.co/urrzIa0rKI— Homebase Serenity⚡️132 (@HBSerenityYT) July 6, 2022
We Love Cameos
You better believe I screamed when Sarah Michelle Gellar popped up in the Clerks III trailer. pic.twitter.com/JHKBKsEI3J— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 6, 2022
BRB Crying
Just watched the Clerks 3 trailer this man is still my hero damnit pic.twitter.com/i6R5JOFoIq— Jameson Steele 🏴🚩 (@SoManyBats) July 6, 2022
In Conclusion
Look, I watched Clerks, I watched Clerks II, and I will be watching Clerks III— Preeti Chhibber🕸️Preorder Spidey's Social Dilemma (@runwithskizzers) July 6, 2022