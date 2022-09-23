Clerks 3: Tickets Are Now On Sale For Kevin Smith's Convenience Tour

This week saw the highly-anticipated debut of the Clerks III trailer. The Kevin Smith threequel will see the return of Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran), Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson), Becky (Rosario Dawson), Elias (Trevor Fehrman), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (Smith) as well as some exciting cameos appearances from big stars such as Smith's longtime collaborator, Ben Affleck. Smith is taking a similar route with the Clerks III release that he did with Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The movie will have some Fathom Events screenings before Smith takes it on tour. Today, tickets for "The Convience Tour" officially went on sale.

"CLERKS III: THE CONVENIENCE TOUR tickets are NOW ON SALE! Come see the new @clerksmovie *with* me and stay for a Q&A about it afterwards! Tickets for the September tour dates are available at the link in my bio! If you don't see your city, don't worry: we'll be announcing all the October tour dates in 2 weeks during @comic_con! And if you're somewhere the Tour doesn't reach, don't worry: you can see #Clerks3 (plus great bonus behind-the-scenes stuff) in a @fathomevents participating theater near you on SEPTEMBER 13th and 15th! If this ol' world's got you down, come visit the #askewniverse and hang out around @quickstopgroceries for a few hours, with Dante, Randal, Elias, Becky, Veronica, Emma, & @jayandsilentbob! If you like the trailer @lionsgate cut, I assure you you'll love the movie we made! Clerks III is open for business, Kids! Get your ticket today," Smith wrote on Instagram. You can check out his post below:

Smith will be seen later this month at San Diego Comic-Con. The director recently talked about his plans for the upcoming event.

"I can't wait. We're taking over the Tin Roof Inn, turning it into a Mooby's, and that's going to be our hub for the whole week," Smith shared on Fatman Beyond. "So during the day, Mooby's will be open. We'll be doing some streaming things; I believe we're going to be doing Fatman Beyond live every day, like a kind of 'this is what happened at the con today'…and then at night, we'll be doing the shows in the space because we have the space for 150, 200 seat audience. Normally we do shows when we're down there...we'll do them there at the space, so people can eat Mooby's, get their drink on, watch the show. It's going to be a good time."

Clerks III is coming to select theatres on September 13th and 15th. You can get tickets for The Convience Tour here.