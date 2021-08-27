Clerks III: Kevin Smith Reveals the Movie is Only Days Away From Wrapping

✖

Kevin Smith just began production on Clerks III at the beginning of the month, but just like the original Clerks, it's becoming a super fast production. Smith has been sharing updates all month from the movie's set, revealing a look at the returning Clerks II cast, teasing the return of classic locations like Mooby's and RTS Video, and more. Yesterday, Smith took to Instagram to share a fun side-by-side of the new film and the original, and reveal that the movie is already days away from wrapping.

"How I Spent My Summer Vacation! They say that those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it. Well, I never forgot #Clerks, but I’ve still spent the last month repeating it. The Movie-In-Movie moments in #Clerks3 have been the most fun to shoot, as the cast and crew painstakingly labor to recreate my cinematic past. Here, @briancohalloran and #jeffanderson discuss an obscure 70’s sci-fi flick you’ve probably never heard of. Three more shooting days until we wrap Clerks III. It’s been a blissful trip to the past in the Wayback Machine, but we’re running out of script to shoot now - so the end is near. Took 7 years to get here and now it’s almost over." You can check out Smith's photo in the post below:

"There’s a saying from the Tao that goes something like 'To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.' Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all," Smith said in a statement when the film was announced. "And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we’re shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it’s time I return the favor."

Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson will be returning as Dante and Randal, respectively, while Smith and Jason Mewes will once again playJay and Silent Bob. Rosario Dawson is also returning to play Becky, her character from Clerks II. At the beginning of the year, Smith broke down the movie's plot and a tweet revealed that the Clerks III will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop.

Stay tuned for more updates on Clerks III, which does not yet have a release date.