Clerks III: Kevin Smith Teases the Return of RST Video

Kevin Smith is currently in production on the long-awaited Clerks III which will see the return of some fan-favorite actors including Smith as Silent Bob, Jason Mewes as Jay, Brian O'Halloran as Dante, Jeff Anderson as Randal, and Rosario Dawson as Clerks II's Becky. However, it's not only people fans can expect to return. The movie will take place almost entirely at Quick Stop, the location of the first movie, and fans will also get a peek at Clerks II's Mooby's. However, there's one more classic spot that will be featured: RST Video. The video store next to the Quick Stop played an important role in the first Clerks, and Smith took to Instagram this week to tease its return... with a twist.

"Field of Creams: If you build it, they will cum! In CLERKS III, @jayandsilentbob roll a new joint: RST THC. Today we wrap Week 2 inside the iconic video store. Our amazing production designers have restored RST to all her 90’s glory, as if the place has been perfectly preserved in amber! I love this movie thus far, and an excellent cast and crew are making my already criminally easy job even easier! @briancohalloran, #jeffanderson, @jaymewes, @rosariodawson, @trevorfehrman, and @austinzajur are giving me some career-best make-pretend magic! We already wrapped the hospital scenes and the actor who plays the Doctor that saves Randal’s life crushed her scenes! (I’ve never worked with her before, but I’ll cast her in everything from now on!) And on Monday, we start shooting inside the cradle of civilization and the indisputable beating heart of the #viewaskewniverse - @quickstopgroceries! Thank you, @lionsgate! I know this isn’t the chief reason you paid for the flick, but I am having the time of my fucking life trippin’ through my life and times," Smith wrote. You can check out his post below:

"There’s a saying from the Tao that goes something like 'To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.' Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all," Smith said in a statement when the film was announced. "And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we’re shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it’s time I return the favor."

Stay tuned for more updates on Clerks III, which does not yet have a release date.