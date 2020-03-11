Colin Trevorrow Shares a Look at the Many Women Working on Jurassic World: Dominion

Last month, Colin Trevorrow revealed on Instagram that production for Jurassic World: Dominion has officially begun, and the director has been extremely active on the social media site ever since. Trevorrow has been posting set photos, showing love to the cast and crew, and even sharing Jurassic World throwbacks. In case you missed it, Sunday was International Women’s Day and folks all over the Internet were celebrating the ladies in their lives. Trevorrow also took to social media to honor the occasion and it turns out a whole lot of women are working on the new movie!

“Our crew. #internationalwomensday @jurassicworld,” Trevorrow wrote. Many people commented on the post, which includes nearly 40 women. “Beautiful Family! Wish you all the best,” @jurassictribute wrote. “Proud to be #TeamTrevorrow,” @ccarrstrubbe added. “Awesome! Wish I was a part of this crew,” @officialjackpappani replied. You can check out the photo in the post below:

View this post on Instagram Our crew. #internationalwomensday @jurassicworld A post shared by Colin Trevorrow (@colin.trevorrow) on Mar 8, 2020 at 7:56pm PDT

There are tons of exciting people involved with Jurassic World: Dominion, including the latest franchise leads, Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt. The movie will also see the return of Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, and feature Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, who appeared in Jurassic World but not Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new movie is also set to feature franchise newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and Dichen Lachman. Recently, BD Wong teased his villainous return after appearing in the last two films. Trevorrow recently broke down how and why they finally decided to get the original gang back together, and why it didn’t happen sooner.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is.”

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?” Trevorrow said. “What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 11th, 2021.