Coming 2 America Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Rotten Tomatoes scores for Coming 2 America are out and fans are not going to be pleased. The sequel to the beloved comedy is sitting at a 51% freshness rating at the time of writing. Many of the reviewers seem to believe that the movie is faithful to the original, but almost too much so. They argue that riffing on the old bits might not be enough for a full-fledged sequel. However, as with a lot of popular releases over the last few years, the audience might be in the mood for more Eddie Murphy doing the same routine that made the first film a cult classic. It wouldn’t be a shocker to see the audience score for the film become as much as 20 percentage points higher than that critic score. Things are going to get interesting here really soon with the movie so close to premiering on Amazon Prime Video.

Some fans might be wondering what took Murphy so long to get the sequel into motion. He told Extra that it really came down to fan excitement about the project.

"We never planned on making a sequel to the movie," Murphy said in the interview. "We had done the movie and it was in the past. But the movie stayed around. Of all the movies that I've done over the last 40 years, Coming to America is the only one that ... has a cult following," Murphy continued. "... And then, maybe around six, five years ago, I got an idea. Then it took four years for it to come together."

Murphy will once again be joined by Arsenio Hall, Coming 2 America also stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones. The rest of the cast includes John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy.

Here's a look at the official synopsis for Coming 2 America:

"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began."

Will you be checking out Coming 2 America? Let us know down in the comments!