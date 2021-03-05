Coming 2 America New Trailer Released by Amazon

The king has returned! Eddie Murphy's beloved Akeem is making a comeback 30 years after he first debuted in Coming to America. The long-awaited sequel to the classic comedy, Coming 2 America, is set to make its debut on Amazon Prime Video in March. Fortunately, you don't have to wait that long to see new footage from the film. Amazon released a brand new trailer for Coming 2 America on Wednesday morning, and you can check it out in the video above!

The new film sees Akeem taking over as the King of Zamunda, and he is tasked with going back to the States to find the son he never knew he had. The nation of Zamunda has a rule that only a male heir can take over the throne, so Akeem needs to bring his son back in order to prepare him as a ruler. Of course, his more-than-qualified daughter doesn't approve.

Murphy is back as Akeem and he's joined once again by Arsenio Hall as Semmi. The comedic duo take on several roles in the new film, just as they did in the original.

Here's the official synopsis for Coming 2 America:

"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began."

In addition to Murphy and Hall, Coming 2 America also stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones. The rest of the cast includes John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy.

Craig Brewer directed Coming 2 America with a script from Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield. Legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter developed the wardrobe for the film.

