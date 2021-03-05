Return Of Sexual Chocolate Has Coming 2 American Fans Thrilled
The Coming 2 America trailer is now online and fans seem to be loving it! Fans new the big headline that Coming 2 America would be bringing back the big stars of the original film, including Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos and James Earl Jones. However, the Coming 2 America trailer revealed that Murphy and Hall would be bringing back an array of the additional comedic characters they portrayed in Coming to America. That lineup includes the various character of the black-owned barbershop in Queens, NY - but more importantly, we're also getting the return of soul singer Sexual Chocolate!
Scroll below to see how the return of Eddie Murphy as Sexual Chocolate (aka Randy Watson) is lighting up social media!
He Back!
They brought back Randy Sexual Chocolate pic.twitter.com/xr6byo7GN9— DKT (@darleneturner53) December 22, 2020
And we are so happy to have him again!
AKA "Sexual Chocolate"
AKA SEXUAL CHOCOLATE pic.twitter.com/0Tfv8GsQk4— 5b! (@5iveB) December 22, 2020
Only friends and loved ones get to call him by his government name... The world knows him as...
Don't Call It A Comeback...
Mr. Randy Watson & Sexual Chocolate return on March 5, 2021.#dontcallitacomeback pic.twitter.com/TtMO7sjdCM— Brad Bannon (@BradleyJBannon) December 22, 2020
...The man has been here for years! Haven't you seen all those re-showings of Coming to America on TV???
Inventor of the Mic Drop
SEXUAL CHOCOLATE: THE INVENTOR OF THE MIC DROP HAS RETURNED #Coming2America #ComingToAmerica #RandyWatson pic.twitter.com/lwQU5gO4Im— CinemaListed.com (@CinemaListed) December 22, 2020
Credit where credit is due...
Collectible AF
Custom Coming to America Mr Randy Watson from Sexual Chocolate action figure by Lightning Boltz Action Figures https://t.co/VMw1QuBqE6 pic.twitter.com/KlnbOlid40— Killer Toys (@reactionfigure) December 22, 2020
One fan's patience is about to payoff. Maybe literally.
This is Legit
Been burned so many times on these "decades later" sequels but seeing Randy Watson and Sexual Chocolate almost brings tears to my eyes. "God DAMN that boy can sing!" :) https://t.co/T6irOTCC8Z— Gavin Heffernan (@GavinHeffernan) December 22, 2020
"Direct Sequels" can disappoint us and crush our nostalgia. So far, Coming 2 America doesn't seem to have that problem.
Our Ears Await
Omg I can’t wait to hear Sexual Chocolate pic.twitter.com/VumaNj54iS— You’ve Unsubscribed to 2020🐻🌈✌🏽🤟🏽🖖🏽 (@marcm714) December 22, 2020
Can't wait to hear the tracks that Sexual Chocolate is dropping in 2020!
SPINOFF!
The VH1 Behind The Music of Sexual Chocolate would be lit.— John Costello (@streamside1070) December 22, 2020
...For this would, indeed, be the littest of lit.
Coming 2 America will stream on Amazon Prime Video stating March 5, 2021.