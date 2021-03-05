Return Of Sexual Chocolate Has Coming 2 American Fans Thrilled

The Coming 2 America trailer is now online and fans seem to be loving it! Fans new the big headline that Coming 2 America would be bringing back the big stars of the original film, including Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos and James Earl Jones. However, the Coming 2 America trailer revealed that Murphy and Hall would be bringing back an array of the additional comedic characters they portrayed in Coming to America. That lineup includes the various character of the black-owned barbershop in Queens, NY - but more importantly, we're also getting the return of soul singer Sexual Chocolate!

Scroll below to see how the return of Eddie Murphy as Sexual Chocolate (aka Randy Watson) is lighting up social media!