Return Of Sexual Chocolate Has Coming 2 American Fans Thrilled

By Kofi Outlaw

The Coming 2 America trailer is now online and fans seem to be loving it! Fans new the big headline that Coming 2 America would be bringing back the big stars of the original film, including Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos and James Earl Jones. However, the Coming 2 America trailer revealed that Murphy and Hall would be bringing back an array of the additional comedic characters they portrayed in Coming to America. That lineup includes the various character of the black-owned barbershop in Queens, NY - but more importantly, we're also getting the return of soul singer Sexual Chocolate!

Scroll below to see how the return of Eddie Murphy as Sexual Chocolate (aka Randy Watson) is lighting up social media!

He Back!

And we are so happy to have him again! 

AKA "Sexual Chocolate"

Only friends and loved ones get to call him by his government name... The world knows him as...

Don't Call It A Comeback...

...The man has been here for years! Haven't you seen all those re-showings of Coming to America on TV???

Inventor of the Mic Drop

Credit where credit is due... 

Collectible AF

One fan's patience is about to payoff. Maybe literally. 

This is Legit

"Direct Sequels" can disappoint us and crush our nostalgia. So far, Coming 2 America doesn't seem to have that problem. 

Our Ears Await

Can't wait to hear the tracks that Sexual Chocolate is dropping in 2020! 

SPINOFF!

...For this would, indeed, be the littest of lit. 

Coming 2 America will stream on Amazon Prime Video stating March 5, 2021. 

