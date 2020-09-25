Coming 2 America: Eddie Murphy Sequel Trailer Reportedly Debuting Soon

The trailer for Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America is reportedly going to drop soon. Trailer Track posted that Coming 2 America's teaser trailer has been rated by the Alberta Film Ratings board, which means that it's going to be dropping sometime in the next days to weeks. The sequel is a long-awaited revisiting of Murphy's cult-classic 1988 film, in which he played an African Prince who comes to America to find his bride. The sequel will see Murphy's prince set to become king of his homeland - only to learn that he has a streetwise son back in NYC.

Coming 2 America is being directed by Hustle & Flow's Craig Brewer. Returning cast members include Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Louie Anderson, John Amos, Garcelle Beauvais, and Shari Headley. New additions to the franchise include Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Nomzamo Mbatha, Rick Ross, and Kiki Layne. You can find the Coming 2 America synopsis, below:

Set after the events of the first film, former Prince Akeem Joffer is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his royal father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America once again.

"After many years of anticipation, I'm thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward," Eddie Murphy said in a statement last year. "We've assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I'm looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen."

"Craig's ability to create a distinct cinematic world with each of his films is not only impressive but also what made him exactly the voice and vision we needed to bring this story to life," added Barris. "From Hustle and Flow to his work with Eddie on Dolemite Is My Name, he never fails to blow me away. He is a true auteur and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him on board."

Coming 2 America is still slated to hit theaters on December 18th.