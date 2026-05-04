KPop Demon Hunters Animated Short Teases New Sequel’s Biggest Story

KPop Demon Hunters recently made its return a year after its release with a new animated short, and it subtly teases what’s next for HUNTR/X in the upcoming sequel. KPop Demon Hunters has been a runaway success ever since it made its debut with Netflix last Summer, so it was no surprise to find out that a new sequel film is now in the works. Details about what to expect from the sequels are still being kept under wraps as of this time, but there are some clues in an unexpected place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

KPop Demon Hunters wrapped up its special collaboration with McDonald’s earlier this Spring that saw the film returning for a few animated shorts highlighting the new HUNTR/X and Saja Boys inspired menu items. This all came to an end with a special performance behind both bands, and a new animated short giving HUNTR/X one final victory over their demonic rivals. But that also teases what to expect from the sequel as they’ll need to keep fighting for the love of their fans going forward.

HUNTR/X Will Face Off Against New Rivals in KPop Demon Hunters 2

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation / McDonalds

The main emotional undercurrent beneath KPop Demon Hunters was the fact that Rumi, Mira and Zoey loved their fans, but the fickle nature of the music industry meant that they could be essentially “stolen” at any time. The demonic Saja Boys were able to manipulate the market and the fans to support them, and this sent HUNTR/X into a spiral that they needed to work through in the film. But with the Saja Boys’ defeat, this isn’t a problem that’s going to go away in the future. There will always be a threat to the Honmoon’s needed unity to keep demons at bay.

KPop Demon Hunters 2 will see a much more confident version of HUNTR/X taking the stage, but the recent McDonald’s short highlights that their place at the top will always be in jeopardy. The fact that they needed to have a new “Battle For The Fans” at all meant that their fans could still leave them at any time as soon as a hot new artist comes around. And it won’t always be demons either. If it’s another boy band, or even another potential girl group, beating this new set of rivals isn’t going to be as easy as just killing them off.

KPop Demon Hunters 2 Will Be About Maintaining the Honmoon

Play video

KPop Demon Hunters saw HUNTR/X sealing the Honmoon when it came to an end, but we’ve yet to see what it’s going to look (or sound) like when the group needs to maintain that barrier. Building up to the strongest version of the Honmoon was already an ordeal of its own, but there is a question of what it’s going to take for HUNTR/X to actually keep their relationship with fans. That’s similarity what the production team is going to be coming up against while they work on the new sequel as well.

KPop Demon Hunters has had such a massive impact on the animation world in just a year, so you couldn’t ask for a better debut for a franchise going forward. The double-edged nature of that success also means that any sequel is going to be unfairly compared to the impact of the Academy Award winning debut. Fans are going to demand bigger and more notable songs, a story that could surpass the first, and even more surprises. Both the KPop Demon Hunters franchise and HUNTR/X are going to have to fight to stay on top, and that makes for a very intriguing path for the sequel if it comes to pass.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!