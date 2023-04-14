Common Would Still Love to Play Green Lantern (Exclusive)

Before Zack Snyder entered the fray of DC with his Man of Steel, and even before the official launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, filmmaker George Miller attempted to honor the most iconic heroes in the DC roster with Justice League: Mortal, only for the Writers Guild of America strike in 2007-2008 to result in the project being entirely scrapped. At the time, Common was set to play the John Stewart Green Lantern, with actors like Armie Hammer, Adam Brody, and Jay Baruchel also expected to appear. More than 15 years later, Common confirmed that he's still excited to potentially play Stewart, with DC announcing earlier this year a Lanterns TV series that would include Stewart. In the meantime, audiences can see Common in the Apple TV+ series Silo, which premieres on May 5th.

"I just was speaking about Green Lantern the other day about how, at one point, I had that role, and it happened right during the last writer's strikes and that's what made me think about it, and I was like, man, I would do that role and I'm still capable of doing that role," Common confirmed with ComicBook.com. "I would love to be Green Lantern, that would be a dream. I feel like I would want to bring that depth to that character that we see in great characters that are from comics."

While fans were given a Ryan Reynolds-starring Green Lantern back in 2011, that film's disappointments only built more excitement for a project focusing on the heroes, which is expected to finally be realized in the upcoming Lanterns TV series for Max.

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Academy Award-winner Tim Robbins (Mystic River), Common (The Chi), Emmy-nominee Harriet Walter (Succession), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (Selma), and Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation).

Silo premieres on Apple TV+ on May 5th. Stay tuned for updates on Green Lantern at DC Studios.

